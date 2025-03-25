Kathy Bates says her experience on set has transformed since focusing on her health. Speaking with PEOPLE at the PaleyFest screening of Matlock in Los Angeles on March 23, the Oscar-winning actress revealed that her physical well-being has had a major impact on her work.

Reflecting on her time filming the 2011 legal drama Harry's Law, Bates, 76, shared, "When I was so heavy in Harry's Law, I had to sit down in between every take, and it was awful. I'm ashamed to have put myself through that, to be honest." She added, "But now that I've been able to get really healthy, I can move, I can breathe, I can have fun, I'm not sore. I get tired and realize I'm like an old lady, but even the kids get tired. But it's been a magnificent experience."

Bates said she never imagined having this opportunity at her age. "I never expected to have this at my age, at the end of my career," she said. The actress leads the CBS reboot of 'Matlock,' which has received strong support.

Back in October 2024, Bates opened up to PEOPLE about her weight loss journey—80 pounds over seven years through lifestyle changes, and another 20 pounds with the help of Ozempic. At the time, she noted, "It's hard work for me, especially during the pandemic," and admitted, "it's very hard to say you've had enough."

She was motivated to get healthier after being diagnosed with type 2 diabetes in 2017. The diagnosis "scared me straight" after she saw its effects on her family. Her transformation, Bates said, has made a significant difference. "Physically, I'm capable of doing this show," she explained. "I don't have to sit down. I can stand up all day long and walk and move and breathe and do so many things that I couldn't before."

The success of Matlock has been deeply meaningful. "I'm pinching myself" over how "unbelievable" the experience has been, she told PEOPLE. She also praised the crew, saying, "When we come to work every day, there's so much love on that set... walking onto that set feels like a miracle. I'm so grateful to all of them."