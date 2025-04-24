In the process of launching her ventures this year, Meghan Markle has opened up about the challenges she faced, recognizing the "mistakes" along the way.

The Duchess of Sussex, 43, had three major projects in the works—the Netflix series "With Love, Meghan," her lifestyle brand As Ever, and her new podcast, "Confessions of a Female Founder"—but each ran into substantial trouble.

Meghan opened up on the challenges of juggling so many high-profile projects at once while speaking at the TIME100 Summit in New York City on Wednesday.

"There were three projects that we were launching really at the same time. The past year-and-a-half have been incredibly busy and ambitious," Meghan explained. "You see it all come to life and try to give yourself the space and the grace to make mistakes, to know you're not doing it right every day."

The Reality Behind 'With Love, Meghan' and As Ever

Last month, Meghan's Netflix show, in which she and friends cook extravagant recipes and make home décor, debuted to mixed reviews. The series received a hostile reception soon after its release, with critics and viewers describing it as disappointing.

Her lifestyle label, As Ever, has also struggled, with some customers reportedly being left disappointed after orders were canceled due to overselling. But as much as these challenges bothered her, she told me they were ultimately not so serious that it was worth losing perspective.

Meghan confessed, "I decided to give myself the space and grace to make mistakes," she said, acknowledging that it has been a learning process.

In response to a question about dealing with the interests that go along with being famous, Meghan pointed to her primary job as being the mother of little kids, Archie, 5, and Lilibet, 3.

"Something that is seemingly so big somehow becomes so microscopic in importance compared to what's happening with my children,"

She further discussed how motherhood has changed the way she thinks about her career. Explaining she wants to "raise a very strong and confident young woman," Meghan outlined how she tries to model healthy behavior for her kids.

Launching 'Confessions of a Female Founder' Was Not Easy

Meghan's podcast "Confessions of a Female Founder" has also faced its difficulties. Meghan's team went after A-list names like Beyoncé and Taylor Swift for interviews, but "no one's picking up the phone." The podcast, which aims to highlight the stories of women entrepreneurs, has yet to gain significant traction.

Meghan's team initially approached celebs for appearances — such as Hailey Bieber — but she's had chiefly less mainstream guests on the podcast, like entrepreneur Whitney Wolfe Herd and Girls Who Code founder Reshma Saujani. The former "Suits" star expressed that despite the difficulties, it continues to inspire her and remains faithful to the vision behind the podcast.

Finding Balance Amid the Pressure

Meghan said she is "happiest" she's "ever been" in spite of setbacks.

Speaking about the support from her husband, Prince Harry, she noted that their shared commitment to each other and their children provides stability amidst the challenges.

"To have a partner and husband who is so supportive and have healthy kids who are so joyful in the freeness of their life and the safety of their life we created for them... of all the things that happened, I never would have imagined at this point I'd be so happy and free," Meghan said.