Meghan Markle is allegedly turning her new podcast into a strategic tool to expand the reach of lifestyle brand, As Ever — and the following stop might be more than herbal tea and shortbread cookies.

In early April, the Duchess of Sussex launched the first episode of her latest podcast, this time with Lemonada Media, titled "Confessions of a Female Founder."

The first episode was with old friend Whitney Wolfe Herd, the founder of Bumble, talking about entrepreneurship, motherhood, and running a business with people constantly watching.

Markle and Wolfe Herd disclosed that they met on New Year's Eve at Markle's Montecito, Calif., home. The two women talked candidly about several topics, including their mutual experience of postpartum preeclampsia. Markle also admitted to having those self-doubt moments when building her business, noting she sometimes "spiral" over packaging choices.

Episodes of the podcast are scheduled to drop weekly on Tuesdays, with Markle as creator and host.

As Ever Looks To Expand Into Athe dult Wellness Market

Radar Online has reported that Markle has bigger ambitions than jams and baking mixes. The 43-year-old will speak to the use and the podcast, but as a launch to roll out more products from her As Ever brand, including "intimate" stuff similar to what we saw from Gwyneth Paltrow on Goop, a source told the outlet.

"She doesn't want to restrict herself to just selling pancake mix and jars and jelly," the insider claimed. "She wants the full range of wellness and lifestyle products like sex toys, lingerie, etc., which are sold via Goop."

"Her podcast will give her a route to that market," the source added. "She can start talking about intimate aspects of her life and those of her guests. And then listeners can link to her As Ever brand to shop off the back of their listening experience."

Gwyneth Paltrow and Meghan Markle’s friendship is still gooping strong. pic.twitter.com/ECqAxSJPOM — E! News (@enews) March 26, 2025

Markle's As Ever line, launched April 2, quickly sold out of its debut collection, which included flower sprinkles ($15), honey ($28), three flavors of herbal tea ($12 each), and cookie and crepe mixes ($14 each). A raspberry spread priced between $9 and $14 also sold out.

Following the launch, Markle took to Instagram to thank supporters, "Our shelves may be empty, but my heart is full!" she wrote, alongside a photo of the sold-out products.

"We sold out in less than one hour and I can't thank you enough...for celebrating, purchasing, sharing, and believing. It's just the start. Here we go!"