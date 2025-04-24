The future of sports personality Shannon Sharpe at ESPN has become uncertain following new attention surrounding a $50 million lawsuit filed against him.

Shannon Sharpe, former NFL star and current co-host of "First Take," is facing serious accusations from a woman who alleges he assaulted her. The woman claims they have had a troubled relationship since 2023.

Sharpe's co-host, Stephen A. Smith addressed the lawsuit on his podcast, revealing that ESPN is closely reviewing the matter.

"I can tell you I spoke to Jimmy Pitaro, the co-chairman of Disney, and he made it very clear they are taking this very seriously," Smith said. "They're gathering facts and then they'll decide what to do."

According to PageSix, Smith admitted that he personally brought Sharpe onto the show last June but emphasized, "I'm not the boss." He said he's hopeful his "friend" will be cleared but added, "It doesn't seem like that's the way things are about to go down."

Sharpe, 56, has denied all allegations and has not addressed the lawsuit on air or on his own podcast. He continued to appear on "First Take" this week, staying silent on the matter during live broadcasts.

The woman behind the lawsuit, identified only as Jane Doe, alleges Sharpe assaulted her twice—once in October 2023 and again in January 2025.

She claims they met at a gym and entered a consensual relationship that later turned abusive. In her complaint, she describes threats and unwanted sexual encounters.

Text messages from Gabriella Zuniga, who filed a 50 million dollar rape lawsuit, have been released amd exposed by @ShannonSharpe . She has hire the same attorney that has gone after #JayZ, attorney Tony Buzbee who was representing Jane Doe, after be caught in lies, now Jay Z… pic.twitter.com/HYIawXsukB — Chris Miles (@imchrismiles) April 23, 2025

Shannon Sharpe Denies Rape Allegations as ESPN Reviews Role

Sharpe's legal team strongly denies the claims. Attorney Lanny J. Davis released text messages and communications that they say prove the relationship was consensual.

"This lawsuit is a clear attempt to shake down Mr. Sharpe for millions," the statement read.

"The text messages show a consensual, adult relationship involving mutual fantasies."

Doe's team responded by sharing alleged audio recordings and text messages in which Sharpe reportedly ignored her pleas to stop. "No means no, Shannon," she allegedly wrote in one message.

As of now, Sharpe remains on the air, but ESPN is still reviewing the situation. Fans of his show, "Club Shay Shay," have largely shown public support, flooding social media with messages of encouragement, DailyMail said.

Sharpe, who made over $20 million in the NFL and is now one of the most recognized voices in sports media, is also rumored to be considering a $100 million podcast deal as his contract with The Volume nears expiration. It remains unclear how this lawsuit will affect his media future.