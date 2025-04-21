Football legend Shannon Sharpe is facing an eight-figure lawsuit over alleged sexual assault and battery.

The lawsuit against Sharpe was filed on April 20 with the woman in the documents being listed as "Jane Doe." The civil complaint was filed in a Nevada state court and includes allegations that Sharpe committed assault, sexual assault, battery and sexual battery as well as engaging in the intentional infliction of emotional distress, according to TMZ.

Sharpe allegedly asked her to join a weight-loss competition with him when they first met, offering to "buy her fake t**s" if they won, the lawsuit stated.

The plaintiff shared that she and Sharpe were allegedly in a relationship for nearly two years after first meeting in 2023 and alleges that during the course of their relationship, Sharpe recorded their sex life without her knowledge. She also claims that Sharpe shared the videos that he took of them without her consent.

The complaint makes it known that she is not the woman that Sharpe was having sex with when his activities were livestreamed on social media.

In the lawsuit, the plaintiff claims that when she tried to separate herself from Sharpe in October 2024, he confronted her. This encounter allegedly led to forcible sex without Jane Doe's consent, NBC reported.

The woman also alleges that a few months later in January 2025, Sharpe had unprotected sex with her despite the lawsuit claiming that she tried to stop the alleged incident or get him to wear a condom.

Per the lawsuit, the woman alleges that Sharpe also "repeatedly threatening to brutally choke and violently slap her." The podcast host allegedly raped the woman despite her telling him "no." She is now seeking $50 million. Jane Doe is being represented by Micah Nash and Tony Buzbee, the later of which is notable with his connection to the many cases against embattled rapper Diddy.

"It takes a great deal of courage to stand up against those with power, fame and money. I look forward to pressing this case in court," Buzzbee said per TMZ.

Sharpe has not spoken on the allegations made against him as of reporting.