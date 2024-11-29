Shannon Sharpe is all bark and all bite when it comes to fans questioning who he invites to his Thanksgiving table.

The former NFL tight end shared some holiday greetings via his official social media account on X on Thursday, November 28.

"Wishing you a very Happy Thanksgiving from my family to yours!" he wrote, sharing a clip where he was seen praying while cuddling up with one of his Pomeranian pups.

Wishing you a very Happy Thanksgiving from my family to yours! 🦃🍞🍂 pic.twitter.com/0bW06fmXkB — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) November 29, 2024

While sitting at the head of the table for Thanksgiving dinner, he held his dog tight, with a glass full of what appeared to be tea and an empty plate in front of him.

Near the plate was a pan of sliced ham and other dishes in the vicinity of Sharpe and his canine.

This did not sit well with fans on X, formerly Twitter, who immediately questioned why he was letting his dog sit at the table with him. A slew of replies came in, asking why the dog was seated with him, complaining about the dog being on the table, and other criticism leveled at the athlete.

Get that dog off the table unc💀 — Jason (@jason23lake) November 29, 2024

U know good and damn well Unc if your granny was alive she would get on your row for having that dog at the table while you eating — Your Fav Sports Bettor’s Fav Sports Bettor (@FIVESTARINVEGAS) November 29, 2024

dog at the table and over the the plate is crazy work, bruh. — Uncle P 🏁🏁 (@GODKINGPREACH) November 29, 2024

But Sharpe wasn't about to take these comments lying down, as he began responding to certain haters with some acerbic clap backs.

"That's a yes, sleeping. For sure, table no," one fan wrote of the dog being allowed to sleep with Sharpe in bed but insisting it shouldn't sit at the table.

"What makes you think I'm going allow you 2 tell me what I should do at my house?" he asked.

"You know no animals allowed on the table!!!" another critic insisted.

"At your house or mine?" Sharpe asked sarcastically.

"Having the dog at the table is out of pocket," a third fan insisted.

"What do you think your chances are of you having a meal at my hm?" Sharpe asked. "1 and how many octillion?"

Despite fans and critics thinking they had the upper hand in this back-and-forth, it seems Sharpe continued to show them that they were, indeed, in the doghouse.