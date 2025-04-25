Justin Bieber and Timothée Chalamet have developed an unlikely but tight connection, with insiders revealing that the two stars, who have both experienced lots of fame, albeit from very different experiences in recent months, have become close pals.

Their new bond started due to the fact that they both dated Selena Gomez back when they all experienced a similar rise to fame.

The two trace their rise to fame in their teens, which makes it even easier to relate to each other in the public eye. They initially crossed paths over Hailey Bieber, who introduced her husband to Chalamet — the latter has dated Hailey's close pal Kylie Jenner in 2023.

A source recently told the Daily Mail that Chalamet has been a big help to Bieber with advice on the fame front.

"Timothée knows what it is like to start working at a young age, so Justin can relate to him," the source told the outlet. "He is also really good at handling fame and gives advice to Justin."

Chalamet has given him a large support group, especially as Bieber has gone through some mental and physical health issues lately. After his increasingly concerning social media postings and his appearance at Coachella, where he appeared gaunt, impaired, and disheveled, fans and insiders expressed fears over Bieber's well-being.

Justin Bieber off the dr*gs being forced to dance to not like us by some thugs at Coachella pic.twitter.com/GFRBjP1QBY — Akademiks TV (@AkademiksTV) April 21, 2025

A 'Rock' for Bieber

According to sources, Chalamet has provided Bieber with solace during his current battle with his demons. "He tells Justin not to take it all so seriously and just cut loose, be yourself. He is a great influence on Justin, a rock, because he is so stable, whereas Justin is more emotional," an insider shared.

Timothée has reportedly been described as the refreshing, low-key balance Bieber needs when he gets stressed out from his public persona. "Timothée has that New Yorker sensibility where he just doesn't care, he does his thing, and he doesn't give a crap what people say," the source added.

Their bond was further solidified at the recent Coachella music festival, where Chalamet and Jenner spent time with Bieber and Hailey. "Hailey spent a lot of time with Kylie at Coachella, she even shared photos of her on social media. They are tight," a source noted, highlighting the camaraderie between the two couples.