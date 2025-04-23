Nicole Flender, mother of actor Timothée Chalamet, has spoken out for the first time about her son's relationship with Kylie Jenner — and she had nothing but kind words for the reality star and entrepreneur.

In a new interview with Curbed, Flender described Kylie Jenner as "lovely" and shared, "She's very nice to me." Flender, a longtime New York City real estate agent, gave a rare glimpse into her thoughts on Chalamet's personal life, including his recent move across the country.

Chalamet, 29, reportedly purchased an $11 million home in Beverly Hills, not far from Jenner's residence, .

Flender joked about how she found out. "Did he ask for my advice? No," she said with a laugh. "He said, 'Guess what? I bought a house.'"

Despite both of her children — Timothée and daughter Pauline Chalamet — settling outside New York (Pauline recently moved to Paris), Flender has no plans to leave the Big Apple, Today said.

"Would you like your mom to be trailing you everywhere?" she said. "I like being able to go visit them."

Flender made a notable appearance at the 2025 Academy Awards, joining her son and Jenner at the event.

They were there to show their support for Timothée Chalamet, who received a nomination for Best Actor.

Kylie Jenner Gives Up Oscars Seat for Timothée's Mom

During the show, Jenner made a touching gesture by giving up her seat so Timothée could sit next to his mom when the award was being announced.

A source told Page Six, "Timothée didn't ask Kylie to switch seats with his mom but he thought it was such a sweet and thoughtful gesture."

Though Chalamet did not win — the award went to Adrien Brody for "The Brutalist" — Jenner showed her support. "Kylie is so proud of Timothée despite losing the Best Actor award," the source added.

Their relationship, which began in 2023, has continued to grow, with Jenner accompanying Chalamet to several major events.

Despite missing the 2025 SAG Awards due to the sudden passing of her close friend and longtime hairstylist, Flender made a heartfelt appearance at the Oscars.

She attended the event as her son's date, showing strength and support during a difficult time.

Flender's comments mark the first time a family member has publicly addressed Chalamet and Jenner's relationship. While the couple has yet to walk a red carpet together officially, they've been spotted at multiple events over the past year.

In the meantime, Flender says she's happy supporting her kids from afar and continuing her work in real estate.

Reflecting on her children's success, she shared, "We knew that they were talented, but we always just thought, 'We'll see.'"