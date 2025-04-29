Dorit and Paul "PK" Kemsley maintained a noticeable distance during their recent public appearance—their first since Dorit filed for divorce.

The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars were seen sitting far apart in the bleachers while attending their son Jagger's baseball game.

According to CheatSheet, though both wore black outfits and sunglasses, there was no sign of communication between the estranged couple. Dorit appeared focused on her phone, not acknowledging PK at all.

This public sighting came just days after Dorit, 48, officially filed for divorce on April 25, ending her nearly 10-year marriage to PK, 57.

The divorce filing cites "irreconcilable differences" as the official reason for the couple's separation.

Dorit is requesting full legal and physical custody of their two children—Jagger, 11, and Phoenix, 9—as well as spousal support and legal fee coverage.

The couple's quiet tension on the bleachers may have followed a headline-making moment last week, when PK was photographed kissing "Amazing Race" alum Shana Wall. The two shared a meal at Cipriani in Beverly Hills on April 24, just one day before Dorit filed for divorce.

#RHOBH Dorit Kemsley And PK Kemlsey Sit On Opposite Sides Of The Bleachers At Their Son’s Baseball Game Amid Split https://t.co/2RgSBPwaD4 pic.twitter.com/6Ny9GcIern — Brightly (@BrightlyAgain) April 28, 2025

PK Kemsley's Deleted Instagram Post Sparks Drama Amid Divorce

Following the release of those images, PK posted an Instagram Story that read, "No one plays the victim better than the one who caused the damage," accompanied by Culture Club's song "Victims." PageSix said that the post was quickly deleted but not before fans took notice.

Dorit and PK married in March 2015 and welcomed two children during their marriage. Their decision to separate was made public in May 2024, when they shared a joint statement about needing time apart to focus on their children.

The split has not been quiet. In Season 14 of "RHOBH," Dorit spoke openly about her struggles with PK, revealing that he once sent her a lengthy email threatening divorce. At the time, she admitted, "He is not a man I recognize at all."

During the reunion episode aired in April 2025, Dorit expressed how painful it was to end the relationship, despite still loving PK.

"I think I'm realizing more and more each day that what I really believed was going to be my future may not be," she said.

On Saturday, Dorit was also seen dropping daughter Phoenix off at dance class, looking somber and without makeup.

Meanwhile, PK has not commented on his public appearance with Shana Wall or on the current state of his relationship with Dorit.