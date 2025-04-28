Cynthia Bailey is finally ready to share her happiness. After nearly a year of quietly dating, "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star revealed how her past divorces influenced her decision to keep her new relationship with musician Le'Prince private.

"I kept [the relationship] to myself, or we kept it to ourselves for as long as we could, just because I've been through two major divorces," Bailey, 58, shared during the grand opening of The Tryst Puerto Vallarta on Friday, April 25.

Cynthia Bailey, known for her previous high-profile marriages to Peter Thomas and Mike Hill, emphasized the importance of keeping her current relationship more private, US Magazine said.

As a public figure, she noted the challenges of maintaining a relationship in the spotlight and stressed the need to protect her personal life—especially when it comes to social media.

Bailey's earlier relationships unfolded under the public eye. Her marriage to Thomas was documented from their 2010 wedding to their 2016 split, and her union with Hill was closely followed from 2020 to 2022.

Cynthia Bailey on Keeping Her Relationship with New Boo Le’Prince Private [Video] - https://t.co/uRw2fl4Upj

Cynthia Bailey is glowing, and it’s not just the red carpet lights—it’s love! Baller Alert caught up with the Real Housewives of Atlanta star at the Truth Awards, wh... — MiixSephora (@MiixSephora) March 21, 2025

Read more: Cynthia Bailey Admits Lenny Kravitz Ghosted Her After Asking For Her Phone Number

Cynthia Bailey Reveals Why She Kept New Romance Private

After facing public judgment and pressure, Bailey was determined to take a different approach with Le'Prince.

Bailey shared that she and her partner made a conscious decision to stay off social media as a couple until their relationship was more established.

After spending a year strengthening their bond in private, she expressed confidence and relief in being able to go public, saying it finally feels right to no longer keep things under wraps.

Bailey, who shares daughter Noelle with former boyfriend Leon Robinson, said going public with Le'Prince is both a relief and a joy.

Despite going public, Bailey continues to be careful about how much of the relationship is shared online.

She expressed concern about the often critical nature of social media when it comes to celebrity couples, emphasizing that she wants to keep the focus on positive energy.

Her main priority, she said, is protecting the relationship and allowing it to grow without unnecessary outside pressure.

Now that the relationship is public, Cynthia and Le'Prince are embracing their new freedom.

According to Bravo, they attended events together, and Bailey shared she is excited to celebrate her upcoming birthday and her Bella Magazine cover with Le'Prince by her side.

"It's kind of a relief, because now we can just really be outside and not worry about ducking anyone," she added, "We're very free now, just not on social media."

Cynthia and Le'Prince, a 38-year-old Amsterdam-based DJ and singer-songwriter, have enjoyed traveling together to places like Amsterdam and Switzerland. With the relationship growing stronger, Bailey is looking forward to the future — this time, with love protected from the public eye.