A key suspect in the 2016 Paris robbery of Kim Kardashian has revealed in court that he dropped a $24,000 diamond necklace on the street while fleeing the scene.

The admission came as the high-profile trial of 10 suspects began this week in France, nearly nine years after the multimillion-dollar heist that shocked the world. Yunice Abbas, 71, one of the so-called "Grandpa Robbers," testified that he lost the necklace when he crashed his bicycle during the escape.

Abbas explained that after fleeing Kardashian's luxury apartment at the Hôtel de Pourtalès, he fell from his bike, spilling a bag of stolen jewelry onto the street. While he managed to recover most of the items, he left behind the $24,000 diamond necklace. A pedestrian later found the necklace that morning and, unaware of its origin, reportedly wore it to work before learning about the robbery. The necklace was eventually returned to police after news of the heist broke.

This necklace remains the only piece of jewelry recovered from the estimated $10 million stolen during the robbery.

The robbery took place around 3 a.m. on October 3, 2016, during Paris Fashion Week. Two men, disguised as police officers and wearing masks, overpowered the building's security guard and entered Kardashian's apartment. They bound her hands and feet and left her in the bathtub while they made off with her valuables, including a $4 million diamond engagement ring from then-husband Kanye West.

"I had an indescribable feeling, like my heart was coming out of my chest," she said at the time. "I knew I was going to die."

Prosecutors allege that three men acted as lookouts in the hotel's reception area, while two others carried out the robbery upstairs. The group had reportedly learned of Kardashian's whereabouts through a tip, with one defendant accused of providing inside information due to his connections with the Kardashian family.

The trial, which began this week, is expected to last until late May. Kim Kardashian is scheduled to testify in Paris on May 13.