Warner Bros. is moving forward with a high-profile remake of the 1992 classic film "The Bodyguard," and two of the world's most recognizable celebrities—Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian—are reportedly being considered for the lead role.

The studio has tapped Sam Wrench, director of the record-breaking "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" concert film, to helm the project. While no official casting decisions have been announced, speculation and insider reports have fueled intense discussion about who will step into Houston's legendary role.

A music business insider who spoke with DailyMail.com said the production team for "The Bodyguard" is "close to signing" Swift to play the lead in the remake. The source added that the pop star could write new music for the film and is also discussing the casting of her love interest.

Swift has previously acted on the big screen, including in the 2019 movie adaptation of "Cats" and the 2022 film "Amsterdam." Tyra Banks also publicly endorsed her for the role.

That said, another industry insider claimed the movie's production team was eyeing Kardashian instead, noting that the script had already been tailored specifically for the reality star.

"Everyone immediately assumed Taylor would get the lead, the role played by Whitney Houston in the original film, because The Bodyguard remake is being directed by Sam Wrench who directed the 2023 film about Taylor's Eras Tour. But Warner Bros, the studio remaking the original, is very keen on Kim," the source said.

Kardashian previously appeared in movies such as "Disaster Movie" and "Ocean's Eight." She also starred as Siobhan Corbyn in "American Horror Story" and is set to play the role of Allura Grant in "All's Fair," per IMDb.

Neither Kardashian nor Swift has commented on the report.

The original "The Bodyguard" starred Whitney Houston as Rachel Marron, a superstar singer threatened by a stalker, and Kevin Costner as her bodyguard. The film was a massive box office success, grossing over $400 million worldwide and producing one of the best-selling soundtracks of all time.