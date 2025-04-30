The final autopsy of Betsy Arakawa, wife of legendary actor Gene Hackman, has confirmed she died from a rare and advanced illness known as hantavirus pulmonary syndrome (HPS).

The 65-year-old classical pianist passed away in mid-February, and details released this week are shedding light on the quiet tragedy inside the couple's New Mexico home.

Arakawa's lungs were found to be heavily congested, a clear sign that the rodent-borne disease had progressed significantly by the time of her death.

According to the medical examiner, her chest contained fluid, and the vessels delivering blood to her heart showed mild hardening. These signs point to a body already under serious stress before the virus became fatal.

Hantavirus, though rare, can be deadly. It spreads to humans through the urine, droppings, or saliva of infected rodents and can also be transmitted through bites.

According to PageSix , the illness begins with flu-like symptoms such as chills, fever, muscle aches, and nausea. It can then lead to coughing, tightness in the chest, and difficulty breathing as the lungs fill with fluid.

Betsy Arakawa, Gene Hackman’s wife, died from hantavirus, autopsy confirms https://t.co/quNTkbdmDu — CTV National News (@CTVNationalNews) April 30, 2025

Gene Hackman and Wife Found Dead; Rodent Clues Discovered

Authorities say Arakawa tested negative for COVID-19, the flu, alcohol, and any intoxicating substances. There were also no signs of injury, and her carbon monoxide levels were normal.

Just before her death, she had reportedly been searching online for information on COVID-19 symptoms and had ordered oxygen canisters, suggesting she feared she had a respiratory illness.

On February 26, both Arakawa and Hackman were found dead in separate rooms of their home. Their bodies were partially mummified, and one of their dogs was also found deceased.

Investigators later found live rodent traps on the property and rodent droppings in several locations, including garages, sheds, and casitas. However, the main house showed no signs of rodent activity.

Gene Hackman, 95, died five days after Arakawa, according to the coroner's timeline. His autopsy confirmed he did not have hantavirus.

According to AP, He died from heart disease worsened by advanced Alzheimer's. He also appeared to have not eaten for some time before his death.