New police bodycam footage has unveiled the eerie moment inside Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa's New Mexico house, where the famously private husband and wife were discovered dead earlier this year. It included the couple's German shepherd, who can be seen sitting close to Arakawa's body, refusing to leave her side.

The footage released Tuesday by the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office shows deputies entering the couple's $4 million home on February 26 and finding the half-mummified corpses of the Oscar-winning actor, 95, and his wife, 65

In the footage obtained by Daily Mail, an investigator explained that the dog was sad, saying "poor guy" as the dog stood no more than 5 feet from Arakawa's body, which was lying near the bathroom sink littered with toiletries and prescription bottles.

In a pet crate in a walk-in closet nearby were the skeletal remains of a 12-year-old Australian Kelpie mix named Zinna, which authorities say more than likely died from dehydration and starvation. Those suspicions were later confirmed via necropsy.

Inside the Home: A Disturbing Scene

The footage also revealed a cluttered home with piles of clothing, documents, and household items strewn across rooms. Deputies could be seen opening doors and windows to air out the space. "It smells like gas," one said at the scene.

Initial theories pointed to carbon monoxide poisoning as a possible cause of death, but that was ruled out. Medical examiners later confirmed that Arakawa died around February 12 from hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, a rare but deadly illness caused by exposure to rodent droppings or urine.

Hackman, who suffered from both Alzheimer's and kidney disease, is thought to have died from heart disease on February 18. His body was discovered in the home's mudroom, and he seemed to have fallen just inside the door.

"It appeared as if the male suddenly collapsed," an investigator noted in the report. "I observed the male's extremities to be red and purple in color... and his mouth was open. To the right of the male I observed a black in color walking cane."

Hackman was in declining health, officials said. They believe he may not have known Arakawa had died. The New Mexico Department of Public Health report referred to the property as a hantavirus "breeding ground" because of the number of mice inside the home's garages, casitas, and sheds. Rodent droppings and live and dead vermin were discovered throughout the premises.

Images published by law enforcement support the allegations of hoarding, showing rooms filled to the brim with possessions. However, officials said that the main structure was otherwise clean and that the other buildings were heavily infested. Their lifestyle of seclusion would have only worsened the health risks ultimately responsible for their deaths.

Meanwhile, PEOPLE magazine reported that the couple is now buried in Santa Fe. Hackman was survived by three children — Christopher, Elizabeth, and Leslie — who attended the private memorial service.