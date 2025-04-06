"Empire" actor Terrence Howard claim during a podcast appearance on Friday that Sean "Diddy" Combs attempted to "f--k" him by pretending to want acting lessons.

Howard appeared on the Patrick Bet-David Podcast Friday for a meandering 2-hour conversation that touched upon a number of topics, including when the disgraced mogul came onto Howard under the guise of acting lessons. For weeks, Diddy allegedly invited Howard over, and when the actor finally relented, Diddy sat around, looking at him and "waiting."

At one point, Howard's assistant pointed out it that seemed like Diddy was trying to "f---" the Oscar-nominated actor. Howard said that was when he completely ended communication with Diddy.

"I don't bend over in that way. I don't compromise, I don't play gay roles. I don't kiss a man," Howard stated.

Diddy is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center after he was charged with sex trafficking, transportation to engage in prostitution and racketeering. His trial is set to begin on May 5.