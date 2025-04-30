Actress Sydney Sweeney is turning heads again—this time for her time spent with fellow actor Brandon Sklenar following the end of her engagement to longtime partner Jonathan Davino.

Sweeney, 27, best known for her roles in "Euphoria" and "Anyone But You," was seen enjoying the Stagecoach Festival in Indio, California, over the weekend with "1923" and "It Ends With Us" actor Brandon Sklenar, 34.

A brief TikTok video captured the two standing close together in the VIP section during a live performance by Creed.

The clip, posted by user @lelaniivette, quickly gained attention online, sparking dating speculation.

So far, representatives for Sweeney and Sklenar have not commented on the nature of their relationship.

The sighting follows Sweeney's confirmed breakup with Jonathan Davino, her fiancé of several years.

A source told People in March that the relationship had been "rocky for a long time," and another insider said that Sweeney is currently focused on her career.

"She's exactly where she wants to be," the source added. "She's all about working right now."

At the same time, Glen Sklenar was reportedly in a relationship with nutritionist Courtney Salviolo.

Sklenar's Past Relationship Sparks Debate After Stagecoach Sighting with Sweeney

The couple reportedly met on the dating app Hinge during the COVID-19 pandemic and were last publicly seen together in February at the premiere of "1923" Season 2.

According to People, Sklenar had previously spoken about enjoying time at home with his girlfriend and their dog, saying, "I like to sit with my dog and my girl and play the guitar."

Fans on social media had mixed reactions to the video of Sweeney and Sklenar, DailyMail said. Some commented on the timing, with one user writing, "Isn't he engaged?" while another questioned, "Wait, so she goes after men who are in relationships?"

Despite the attention online, many viewers shared positive reactions, praising Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell's chemistry in their upcoming film "Housemaid."

This isn't the first time Sweeney has faced dating speculation. In 2023, she and co-star Glen Powell were at the center of romance rumors while promoting "Anyone But You."

However, sources confirmed that the two were not romantically involved, and their bond was purely professional and friendly.