Sydney Sweeney is leaving fans guessing when it comes to her rumored romance with "Anyone But You" co-star Glen Powell.

Talk of a romance between Powell and the "Euphoria" actress turned up a notch as reports that she and longtime fiancé Jonathan Davino had put their wedding plans on ice. However, Sweeney is not giving too much away — at least not directly.

The 27-year-old blonde bombshell wowed on Sunday at the Hollywood Beauty Awards in Los Angeles, where she stood by her longtime hairstylist, Glen Oropeza. Sweeney was wearing a monochrome brown outfit with a leather corset, a blazer, and a matching pair of trousers.

Reports are that Sweeney did turn a lot of heads at the Avalon Club, and there are a few questions about her dating life.

A source told The US Sun, "Someone she knew came up to talk to her and they seemed friendly," a source said. "The person asked if Sydney was actually dating Glen and said she hoped she was."

Sweeney reportedly "laughed and played super coy and at one point even gave a flirty wink."

The source added, "She wouldn't say it one way or another. But she did say she was 'having a lot of fun.'"

Later in the evening, "The White Lotus" star was later heard saying she "loves Glen so much" but did not confirm she was in a relationship with Powell.

Multiple outlets claimed Sweeney had secretly ended her wedding to the 41-year-old Davino in March, citing "major problems" between the couple. The two, who became engaged in February 2022, were reportedly set to wed in Chicago this spring.

The insider added at the time, "They are working on their relationship but have called off the wedding for now. The wedding is not happening, and they aren't having further discussions about it. Sydney wanted to cancel everything and couldn't handle the stress."

Sweeney's busy filming schedule was reportedly one of the major causes of the strain.

Close Ties On and Off Screen

The actress and the 36-year-old Powell had fans talking about dating rumors during the steamy promotion for "Anyone But You," featuring a plethora of sexual tension, giggles, and viral moments of lovey-dovey action. The speculation ramped up again after Sweeney reportedly attended Powell's sister's wedding in Texas last week, donning a baby blue dress and being photographed with family members.