Sheryl Crow says an armed intruder broke into her Tennessee property shortly after she went viral for selling her Tesla in protest of Elon Musk and Donald Trump.

In February 2025, Crow posted a widely shared video showing her Tesla being towed away, stating she was severing ties with the brand over Musk's political alignment with Trump and recent attacks on NPR, according to the New York Post.

She pledged to donate the car's proceeds to the public radio network after the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) proposed cutting its funding. Months after the video, the singer revealed to Variety that an armed man entered her barn on her secluded 50-acre Nashville estate.

While she had previously faced backlash for her stances — including from Walmart in 1996 over gun lyrics in her song "Love Is A Good Thing" — she said this episode felt uniquely threatening given Tennessee's widespread gun ownership.

"This feels different, because when I came out against Walmart carrying guns, not everybody was armed — and certainly I didn't live in Tennessee, where everybody is armed," Crow told Variety. "So yeah, there was a moment where I actually really felt very afraid: A man got on my property, in my barn, who was armed. It doesn't feel safe when you're dealing with people who are so committed."

Crow, a vocal advocate for gun reform and liberal causes, said she continues to regularly call her congressional representatives despite fearing for her safety.

Though shaken by the incident, Crow said she has no regrets about her protest, calling it consistent with the values instilled in her by her father and a reflection of the world she hopes to create for her children.