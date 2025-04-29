Meghan Markle's image is under renewed scrutiny after a former friend and TV presenter slammed the Duchess of Sussex for allegedly being "desperate" for popularity and power.

Lizzie Cundy, who once shared a friendship with Markle before the former actress married into the royal family, criticized the Duchess during an appearance at the Diva Awards in London over the weekend.

"Meghan is desperate to be liked, desperate to be powerful and desperate to trump the royals with anything she does," said Cundy to the Daily Mail. "Sadly for her, you can't buy likeability, and she's lacking in that by the bucket-load."

Cundy also remarked on Prince Harry's demeanor, adding, "He looks deeply unhappy. I think he is missing his family and, obviously, worried about his father's health."

The criticism comes months after both women attended the LA Children's Hospital Gala, where Cundy alleged Markle appeared only "for the photographs."

Critics Call Out Podcast Tears as 'Fake'

Meanwhile, Markle's latest podcast appearance has sparked backlash, with critics accusing her of performing an emotional interview.

On an episode of her podcast Confessions of a Female Founder, Markle joined beauty mogul Jamie Kern Lima for a candid conversation. The two friends appeared makeup-free and dressed casually in what Lima described as a setting that mirrored their typical hangouts.

"Meghan is opening up like never before, and shares real, raw and soul-filling stories, insights and inspiration," Lima said in a preview of the episode. "I've never cried so much in an interview, in the BEST possible way!"

However, not all listeners were convinced of the authenticity of the former "Suits" star. Social media users accused her of staging emotion for sympathy, particularly during one moment where she wiped away tears.

Do you see a drop of moisture coming out of her eyes? What is she wiping away? — Defenestrate (@Defenestrate123) April 28, 2025

I’ve never been the type of person who falls for the self help guru grift because it’s so cringe but Meghan manages to add another layer of cringe. 🤮 pic.twitter.com/v6Zy2qnNht — Nancy Sidley (@nancytsidley) April 28, 2025

Meghan is forever thinking she is the greatest, the best, the most beautiful, the smartest person that every lived - and she won't stop until we all can see it and agree with that. Problem is - she hurt, climbed over and destroyed many many people to achieve this infamy. It is… — 🌹🇨🇦Tambits (@Tambits49) April 28, 2025

Her favorite subject: herself. — Childless dog lady (@arianamarie) April 28, 2025

@TheRoyalGrift Meghan Markle says lets just sit here in our sweats , no makeup and let ppl see us and join us. Shes acting like shes invented a new way of doing a podcast interview. Also its not really "no makeup" if shes got a fake/spray tan on he face (masking her freckles) pic.twitter.com/7u4qf2cj2X — Shorey (@ShoreyThe3rd) April 28, 2025

Podcast Struggles to Attract Big-Name Guests

Behind the scenes, Markle's podcast has reportedly faced challenges in booking high-profile guests. Despite outreach to top-tier celebrities, many have declined to appear on her show.

"She's dialed all the big names, but no one's picked up," a media insider told Radar Online. "The absence of high-profile guests in the lineup is raising eyebrows. Especially hers. I mean, she lives in California and the best she can do is a woman who runs a dating app. Jeez."

A Hollywood publicist echoed that sentiment, noting that Markle's current lineup leans on influencers and small business founders. "Not exactly the red-carpet royalty Meghan was banking on," the PR expert said.

They added, "Securing buzzworthy guests typically requires strong industry connections, but with Meghan's current outreach yielding few callbacks, her ambitious vision may be suffering due to more prominent figures in the entertainment world. She needs to be able to turn this tide and attract the star power needed to elevate her podcast into a must-listen experience."