Blake Lively may have taken the lead on the red carpet as a body language expert claims she subtly "directed" her husband Ryan Reynolds with what appeared to be "hypnotic" hand gestures during the premiere of "Another Simple Favor."

The couple, known for their playful relationship and frequent public appearances, walked the carpet together at Sunday's film screening.

A video clip from the event, widely shared on social media, shows Lively gesturing quickly toward someone off-camera while Reynolds looked confused and wide-eyed before stepping aside. Lively then gently patted his back.

Body language expert Judi James told Daily Mail that Lively's hand motions seemed intentional and controlling.

"It's hard to see if Blake's circling, winding hand gesture is aimed at someone else further along the red carpet or if it's a signal to Ryan to motivate him," James said.

She added that Lively's actions looked like she was "winding up clockwork" before giving Reynolds a push to move forward.

To say that Blake Lively looked gorgeous is an understatement. She looked like a mermaid in a dress that was both demure and sexy. At the launch of her new film, "A Special Favor," the actress made it clear that "special favors" are only for her husband Ryan Reynolds. pic.twitter.com/toTw6eiPC3 — Gazeta da Fama (@gazeta_fama) April 28, 2025

Ryan Reynolds' Expression Hints at Hypnosis, Expert Claims

According to PageSix, James also said Reynolds responded with a look that could suggest he was under a "hypnotic effect," although she admitted his well-known humor might have been part of the expression. "His eyes almost hint at some hypnotic effect," she said.

"But Ryan is known for his ironic sense of humor, so the facial expression could just be performed to get a laugh."

While the moment sparked curiosity, Lively and Reynolds otherwise appeared completely in sync. They shared warm looks and stayed close while posing for photographers. Lively wore a mint green corset-style gown by Tamara Ralph, while Reynolds sported a classic gray suit.

Their appearance comes during a busy and public time for the couple. On Thursday, Reynolds supported Lively at the Time100 Gala, where she was named one of the world's most influential people.

Over the weekend, they were also seen showing PDA while cheering on Reynolds' Wrexham soccer team in the UK.

The "Another Simple Favor"premiere also drew attention for the reunion between Lively and co-star Anna Kendrick.

The two, rumored to be at odds, appeared distant on the carpet but posed alongside director Paul Feig. The movie, a sequel to their 2018 hit "A Simple Favor," will be released May 1 on Prime Video.