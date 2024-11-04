It seems some relationships — or lack thereof — became rocky at the Playboy Mansion.

Former reality TV star Holly Madison — who had her signature Playboy Bunny tattoo removed in 2009 — revealed that Pamela Anderson gave her a cold shoulder while dating Mansion heartthrob Hugh Hefner between 2001 to 2008.

Madison spilled details regarding the matter on her and Bridget Marquardt's 'Girls Next Level' podcast, telling fans that things became a little "awkward" to say the least.

"Interacting with Pam in the beginning was a little awkward," Madison, 44, admitted. The former 'The Girls Next Door' star told listeners that Anderson would do what she described as a "weird" performance whenever Hefner came around.

"It's not that Pam wasn't nice. It was just that she would do this weird thing where she'd always come up to Hef wherever she would run into him. She'd fawn all over him and he's surrounded by all these girls," she explained. "She would act like we did not exist on any level in such a weird way."

"It was so strange to me and the only reason I'm bringing this up is because I remember feeling like it was so strange. I wondered what is that all about and I still kind of wonder because it would change later on," she detailed. "Like, she would acknowledge me a little bit toward the very end."

The 44-year-old former Mansion Bunny admitted that she had no interest in starting any drama with Anderson, while mentioning other experiences, including when Paris Hilton came and was kind to all the girls.

"I'm a fan of hers," she said of Anderson — who graced the cover of 'Playboy' 14 times since 1989.

"But oftentimes, when I'm talking about mansion experiences, I'll talk about meeting people like Paris Hilton and how she was so nice and how she would talk to each of us girls like we were equals," Madison added.

While Playboy superstar Hefner reportedly had a place in his heart for all the Bunnies, Crystal Harris actually married the Playboy mogul in 2012, marking the vows as his third trip down the marriage aisle, per 'E! News.'

Their union continued through his death in 2017, at 91 years old.