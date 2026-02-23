Sarah Ferguson has reportedly checked into a luxury rehabilitation clinic in Switzerland as renewed attention surrounds her past links to Jeffrey Epstein and the recent arrest of her ex-husband, Prince Andrew.

The reported move comes as fresh documents and headlines place the former Duchess of York back in the public spotlight.

According to reports, Ferguson, 66, traveled to the private treatment center Paracelsus Recovery in Zurich shortly after Christmas and remained there through the end of January.

The facility is known for its discreet mental health and wellness programs. Her current location following Andrew's Feb. 19 arrest has not been confirmed publicly, People reported.

A source familiar with her stay said she feels comfortable at the clinic and seeks care there when she is "feeling at her most vulnerable."

The center itself has declined to comment, stating it does not confirm whether individuals are under its care, while a representative for Ferguson also did not provide a statement.

Emails Show Ferguson Once Sought Financial Help

The timing of the reported visit coincides with renewed scrutiny after investigative files referenced both Ferguson and Andrew's past contact with Epstein, who died in jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal charges.

The documents resurfaced years after both had said they cut ties with the disgraced financier.

Emails released in the broader investigation showed Ferguson asking Epstein for financial help in 2010 and referring to him in friendly terms.

Her spokesperson previously said she regretted the association and emphasized that her thoughts remain with Epstein's victims, noting she condemned him once she understood the full scope of the allegations.

According to US Magazine, Andrew's arrest on suspicion of misconduct in public office — linked to claims he shared confidential information during his time as a trade envoy — has intensified public interest in the wider royal circle.

He was released from custody hours later, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Ferguson and Andrew, who divorced in 1996 but have stayed close, share two daughters and have often presented a united family front despite past controversies. She has not publicly addressed his arrest.