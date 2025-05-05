Reality star Larsa Pippen might be heading down the aisle again, but she's not officially engaged—at least, not yet.

Her new boyfriend, former basketball player Jeff Coby, made headlines after telling paparazzi, "We're getting married November 2025. It's going to be a beautiful marriage," in a video shared by TMZ on May 5.

But when pressed further, the 31-year-old clarified, "I can't tell you when I'm proposing," confirming that he hasn't popped the question yet.

Pippen, 50, didn't comment during the exchange, though she smiled as Coby made the announcement. The couple only confirmed their relationship last month, shortly after being spotted kissing on a yacht on April 28, DailyMail said.

Their romance reportedly began earlier this year after they were introduced at a gym anniversary party in Miami.

Larsa Pippen's back at it again and getting married?! Her 31-year-old man Jeff Coby told TMZ they're tying the knot this November. “We already have a date,” he revealed. 😳 #DishFam, the people are split, is it love or is Larsa just keeping her streak alive? pic.twitter.com/52aFNVnt5U — Dish Nation (@DishNation) May 5, 2025

Read more: Larsa Pippen And Marcus Jordan Sparks Break Up Rumors After Unfollowing Each Other On Instagram

Larsa Pippen's Romance Moves Fast After Split from Marcus Jordan

This new relationship marks a fresh chapter for Pippen, who split from Marcus Jordan—Michael Jordan's son—in early 2024 after nearly two years together.

The former "Real Housewives of Miami" star was previously married to NBA Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen, with whom she shares four children.

Though Coby's wedding claim might sound sudden, Pippen has previously said that marriage still holds value for her.

According to ENews, in an interview from late last year, she shared that she likes the idea of building a future with someone. "I liked being married. I feel like it's great to be able to plan with someone," she said.

Still, after her public split with Jordan, Larsa made it clear she wants to be more private this time. "If I do meet someone, I'm going to take my time and get to know them," she explained in a past interview. "It's hard to get to know someone when it's public."

Jeff Coby, who stands at 6-foot-8, once played professionally overseas but went undrafted in the 2017 NBA Draft. He most recently played for a Japanese team in 2023.

The couple's fast-moving relationship—and Coby's bold wedding statement—has certainly raised eyebrows. But for now, there's no ring, no proposal date, and no official engagement—just a promise of something possibly big in 2025.