Larsa Pippen has a new man in her life. The "Real Housewives of Miami" star was spotted sharing a passionate kiss with former basketball player Jeff Coby, confirming rumors of a fresh romance just months after her split from Marcus Jordan.

The 50-year-old TV personality and entrepreneur was seen getting cozy with 31-year-old Coby on Sunday in a Miami parking garage, DailyMail said.

The couple held each other close and looked smitten as they embraced in public for the first time.

Larsa, who was dressed in sporty attire after what looked like a workout, appeared relaxed and happy.

Wearing a gray sports bra, black track pants, and sneakers, she matched with Jeff, who wore a gray hoodie and black pants. The 6-foot-8 athlete was seen wrapping his arms around her next to a black Mercedes SUV.

The couple's public display comes after weeks of quiet speculation. Earlier this month, TMZ Sports reported that Larsa and Jeff have been dating exclusively since January.

Sources say the two met at a fitness event celebrating the 10th anniversary of David Alexander's DBC Fitness gym at ZZs Club Miami. Alexander, a well-known trainer, reportedly introduced them.

Larsa Pippen Moves On From Marcus Jordan With Ex-Pro Basketball Player Jeff Coby | Click to read more 👇 https://t.co/L1u7x8wrDM — TMZ (@TMZ) April 2, 2025

From Marcus Jordan to Jeff Coby: Larsa Pippen Takes Love Private

So far, the pair have kept their relationship mostly private, choosing to spend time together while still living separately. Despite the slow approach, they've now made it clear: things are heating up.

This new relationship marks a change in pace for Larsa, who had a very public romance with Marcus Jordan, son of basketball legend Michael Jordan. After nearly a year of dating—and even discussing marriage—the couple called it quits for good in July 2024.

Reflecting on that relationship, Larsa told E! News in October, "If I do meet someone, I'm going to take my time and get to know them initially before I get to be on center street with the person."

She explained how hard it is to date in the spotlight. "As soon as it's put out there, it's like you're linked to this person forever. People always want to make more of it than it actually is."

Jeff Coby's own background in basketball connects him to Larsa's past. He played at Columbia University and was named the Ivy League's Defensive Player of the Year in 2017.

Although undrafted in the NBA, Coby has had a strong international career, playing in Spain, Luxembourg, Japan, and the Dominican Republic.

Larsa shares four children with her ex-husband, NBA Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen.