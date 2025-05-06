A$AP Rocky Sparks Outrage Over Controversial Met Gala Accessory Amid Recent Gun Trial Victory

A$AP Rocky drew sharp criticism on social media Monday after attending the Met Gala with an umbrella featuring a revolver handle, a controversial choice given his recent acquittal in a felony gun assault trial.

The rapper, who served as a co-chair for the event, sparked outrage less than three months after he was cleared of charges related to a Los Angeles shooting incident earlier this year.

"Having a revolver handle umbrella after beating a gun case is diabolical," one user wrote on social media, reflecting the sentiment of many critics.

A red carpet tradition known for drawing high-wattage celebrities and some of the boldest fashion, the Met Gala had the theme "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" this year.

A$AP Rocky's ensemble, however, quickly became a focal point amid discussions about gun violence and his legal history.

A$AP Rocky's lawyer, Joe Tacopina, previously explained the rapper wanted to keep Rihanna, his girlfriend and mother of his two children, out of the courtroom during his trial out of concern for her emotional well-being.

Despite this, Rihanna insisted on attending and showing strong support throughout the legal process.

"She called me one day and said, 'Wild horses aren't gonna keep me away,'" Tacopina told reporters, quoting the Rolling Stones classic.

Rihanna's presence at the trial was notable enough to cause concern among prosecutors, who warned jurors to disregard any influence her attendance might have on their verdict.

A$AP Rocky's Trial

The trial centered on an incident involving A$AP Rocky and a former associate, A$AP Relli, whom prosecutors said was shot at twice.

The rapper's defense argued that the shots were blanks fired from a prop gun used on a music video set and claimed self-defense.

After deliberating for about three hours, the jury found A$AP Rocky not guilty on all counts. The verdict was met with visible relief and celebration from the rapper and his legal team.

Following the verdict, Tacopina praised Rihanna's unwavering support during the difficult time.

"She was a rock for Rocky," he said, noting her "calm" presence in court and devotion to their family.

Despite the controversy surrounding his Met Gala accessory, A$AP Rocky is set for a busy year.

He is scheduled to headline the Rolling Loud music festival in Los Angeles next month and will appear in Spike Lee's upcoming film Highest 2 Lowest.

District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman's office released a statement after the verdict, emphasizing that no one is above the law.

"Fame does not place anyone above the law, and we will not waver in our pursuit of justice for victims and the community," Hochman said.

The Met Gala continues to be an event where fashion and culture intersect with complex social issues — a dynamic vividly illustrated by A$AP Rocky's recent public appearances.