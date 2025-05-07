Justin Bieber appears to have spoken out about speculation surrounding his marriage to Hailey Bieber in a cryptic but supportive social media post.

The 31-year-old pop star posted an Instagram photo of Hailey in her Met Gala attire, along with the cryptic caption "Tell em uncle charlie."

The caption alludes to hip-hop legend Charlie Wilson and his song, "There Goes My Baby," which played in the background of the post.

Hailey, 28, attended the prestigious fashion event alone in New York City, while Justin remained in Los Angeles, indulging in a hockey game.

The post, featuring Hailey in a chic little black dress (LBD), seemed aimed at dispelling ongoing rumors of marital discord.

Despite whispers of strife, fans celebrated Justin's public show of admiration for his wife. Comments on the post included, "We love a supportive husband," and "Justin always supports his wife. Love to see it."

Nevertheless, skepticism lingered among some followers, with several suggesting that Hailey might have posted the photos from Justin's account, despite their geographical separation.

In defense, one fan asserted, "And Justin and Hailey are not in the same place, so this is definitely him. Cry haters."

Bieber's single Instagram Story also drew attention to Hailey's Met Gala look, featuring her Saint Laurent mini blazer dress paired with platform peep-toe heels.

The mother of one returned to the Met Gala for the first time since 2021, where she previously encountered heckles referencing Justin's ex, Selena Gomez.

This latest Instagram activity comes amid heightened speculation about the couple's seven-year marriage.

Earlier this year, a source told DailyMail.com that some of Hailey's famous friends had advised her to end the relationship.

Despite the rumors, the Biebers welcomed their first child, Jack Blues Bieber, last summer.