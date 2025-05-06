Justin Baldoni is officially closing the Wayfarer Foundation, a charity he co-founded, as legal tensions rise between him and actress Blake Lively.

The decision was announced on May 2 by Steve Sarowitz, Baldoni's longtime producing partner and fellow board member.

"Upon unanimous decision of the board of directors, today we will begin the process of sunsetting the Foundation," Sarowitz said in a statement posted to Instagram, ENews said.

He added that the organization will fulfill its remaining grant commitments before winding down.

The Wayfarer Foundation, which launched in 2016, aimed to support nonprofits focused on spiritual and social justice missions. One of its most visible efforts was the "Skid Row Carnival of Love," which provided food, supplies, and support to the unhoused community in Downtown Los Angeles.

Baldoni, 41, who gained fame on "Jane the Virgin" and recently directed "It Ends With Us," was a key figure in the foundation's growth. "We want to give people the tools to bring this to their own communities," he said in 2019, reflecting on the foundation's mission to inspire kindness and connection.

But the foundation's shutdown comes at a time when Baldoni is embroiled in a lawsuit filed by Blake Lively, his co-star in "It Ends With Us."

Lively has accused Baldoni of sexual harassment during filming and of launching a smear campaign after she came forward.

Baldoni has denied the claims and responded with a countersuit against both Lively and her husband, actor Ryan Reynolds, seeking $400 million in damages. According to DailyMail, the case is scheduled to go to trial in March 2026.

While the foundation did not cite the lawsuit as a reason for the closure, the timing has sparked speculation. Sarowitz acknowledged the surprise of the news but emphasized that all matters will be "concluded with care and attention."

Blake Lively recently addressed the turmoil during an appearance on "Late Night with Seth Meyers," saying, "This year has been the highest of highs and the lowest of lows in my life... Fear is what keeps us silent." She highlighted the importance of speaking out and credited her children as her "lifeline" during what she described as a challenging year.

The public fallout has extended beyond the courtroom, with other celebrities reportedly being drawn into the conflict.