Former US President Barack Obama jokingly told his wife, Michelle Obama, that she's "next up" following the death of her mother, Marian Robinson, in May 2024.

Michelle revealed the moment during a recent episode of her podcast, "In My Opinion (IMO)," which she co-hosts with her brother, Craig Robinson. In the episode, the former first lady recalled that shortly after her mother's passing, Barack turned to her and said, "Well, you're next up."

"I'm not really ready to be next up. I told him, 'You're next up and Craig is next up. I delegate that power to you,'" she replied.

Michelle later explained that the joke was about stepping into the role of family elder and caretaker, a transition that comes when both parents are gone.

She and Craig also reflected on the emotional impact of losing a parent, describing it as a "major shift" in life. However, they noted that Robinson had spent years preparing them for her passing and had left them clear instructions for her memorial.

This is not the first time Michelle gave insight into her relationship with Barack on the podcast. The former first lady previously discussed her frustrations with her husband's punctuality and described it as one of her biggest pet peeves.

Michelle explained that Barack often waits until the exact time they are supposed to leave before starting to get ready, such as heading to the bathroom or searching for his glasses. She emphasized that, in her view, a scheduled departure time means being fully prepared to walk out the door, not just beginning to prepare. Michelle noted that this difference in punctuality stems partly from Barack's laid-back "island time" upbringing in Hawaii, but she also acknowledged that he has improved over their 30 years of marriage.

It was previously reported that Barack was 35 hours late to his scheduled engagements throughout 2014 while he was still serving as president.