Michelle Obama has revealed she's currently in therapy, as she enters a new chapter of her life — and firmly denied persistent rumors that she and former President Barack Obama are headed for divorce.

At 61, the former first lady is navigating life as an empty nester following the departure of her two daughters from home, according to the New York Post. Public speculation about her marriage has intensified in recent months, fueled by her absence from several high-profile events and viral gossip online.

In a recent interview on the Jay Shetty Podcast, Michelle said she's seeking therapy to "unwind old habits" and better prepare for what she called "a whole 'nother phase" of her life. She described therapy as a way to "tune up" her emotional and mental well-being after years of public service and personal responsibility.

Michelle has also addressed the divorce rumors in recent media appearances, stating clearly that her marriage is intact. In a separate interview, she joked that if there were serious marital issues, "everybody would know," and emphasized that both she and Barack are committed to their partnership through the ups and downs.

Despite the rumors, Michelle Obama has remained candid about the challenges of marriage, describing it as "hard" but ultimately worth the effort.