The former summer retreat of Barack and Michelle Obama on Martha's Vineyard has been listed for sale at $39 million, coinciding with swirling rumors about the couple's marital status.

The sprawling 30-acre property, known as Blue Heron Farm, was a favorite summer destination for the Obamas. They rented it for three consecutive summers starting in 2009 before purchasing their own home on the island in 2020.

Now, as per RadarOnline, real estate agents Maggie Gold Seelig of MGS Group Real Estate and Brian Dougherty of Corcoran Property Advisors are representing the property's current owners, architect Norman Foster and his family, in the sale.

The main house covers 7,000 square feet and includes an additional five-bedroom guest house.

There is also a barn, boathouse, and courts for basketball and tennis, with the estate reflecting the brand of luxury and privacy that drew the former first couple.

Obamas' Marriage

The listing on the market arrives as rumors continue to circulate about the Obamas' marriage, in part due to the fact that Barack Obama has been flying solo at high-profile events lately.

Despite these speculations, Michelle Obama, 61, addressed the rumors on her podcast, "Michelle Obama: The Light Podcast," saying, "While I'm here really trying to own my life... people had to assume that my marriage was falling apart."

She elaborated on her decision-making process post-White House, sharing, "I had to basically trick myself out of it," referring to her choices to prioritize personal well-being over public expectations.

For the Obamas, romance with Martha's Vineyard apparently also started at Blue Heron Farm, a picturesque sanctuary that they reportedly loved so much that they came back for a mini-moon over three summers.

Its sale marks the end of an era for the couple, who have had to put up with rumors, yet are still one of America's most iconic couples.

Blue Heron Farm's listing captures a moment of transition, both for the Obamas and the storied property they once called home during idyllic summer retreats.