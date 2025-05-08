Prosecutors in the federal sex trafficking trial against Sean "Diddy" Combs admitted this week that a critical witness, known as "Victim-3," has gone missing — a development that could hinder the government's high-profile case before opening arguments even begin.

Per the NY Post, as jury selection nears completion in Manhattan federal court, prosecutors told the judge they've been unable to reach the witness or her legal representative, who is said to be dealing with undisclosed "personal issues."

"We do not know whether she intends to appear, and we are trying very hard to find out because we are having trouble communicating with her counsel," said Assistant U.S. Attorney Maurene Comey during Wednesday's court session.

Comey added earlier in the week that the woman "does not live locally" and "may not show up, even if we try to enforce the subpoena and want to call her."

Missing Witness May Weaken Government Case

According to TMZ, the unnamed woman, referred to as Victim-3 in court filings, had been expected to testify that Diddy "sexually exploited" her during what prosecutors have described as a decades-long pattern of abuse. She was one of three alleged victims central to the government's indictment, which accuses the 55-year-old music mogul of operating his Bad Boy empire as a violent sex-trafficking enterprise.

Court documents allege Diddy "willfully caused the transportation of female victims, including but not limited to Victim-1, Victim-2, and Victim-3, and commercial sex workers in interstate and foreign commerce on multiple occasions."

The witness reportedly told federal investigators she was coerced into unwanted sex acts and planned to testify under her real name, abandoning the pseudonym she originally requested. But with uncertainty surrounding her whereabouts, it remains unclear if she will take the stand.

The prosecution is expected to give another update Friday when jury selection is set to conclude.

The 55-year-old disgraced music mogul has pleaded not guilty to all charges, which include sex trafficking, racketeering, and obstruction. He remains in custody and faces up to life in prison if convicted.