The name of actor Michael B. Jordan was dropped in court this week in a Brooklyn federal courtroom as a jury was being selected for the federal sex trafficking trial of Sean "Diddy" Combs.

However, Jordan is not anticipated to be a witness, according to PEOPLE.

Court papers and statements from both sides indicated that Jordan, 38, was among nearly 200 celebrities and public figures that surfaced as references to potential jurors as people who could be mentioned by the defense or the prosecution in evidence. Prosecutors and defense lawyers are in the process of screening potential jurors for what is likely to be an eight-week trial.

Jordan is said to be on the list because of his short-lived fling with Cassandra "Cassie" Ventura, Diddy's former girlfriend, in 2015. The news resurfaced in Ventura's November 2023 lawsuit against Diddy, even though the actor was not mentioned in the legal filing.

In the complaint, the "Me and You" singer claimed that during a separation from Diddy, she "began a flirtatious relationship with an actor" while working in Cape Town, South Africa.

"The actor proceeded to call Ms. Ventura and tell her, 'You really need to call [Mr. Combs],'" the lawsuit stated, alleging that Diddy reacted with hostility after discovering their relationship. Multiple outlets later identified the unnamed actor as Jordan.

Ventura also alleged that she spent New Year's Eve with the actor, which reportedly prompted Diddy to "call the actor and threaten him."

Jury Vetting Continues

The second day of jury selection in Manhattan federal court was on Tuesday, during which potential jurors were grilled about their familiarity with the disgraced music mogul, media coverage of the case, and the many celebrities associated with the case. A few were dismissed after admitting familiarity with evidence, such as the hotel surveillance video from 2016 that revealed Diddy assaulting Ventura — footage that reappeared online in 2024.

Prospective jurors were also asked if they or someone they loved had been sexually assaulted, harassed, or had been the victim of domestic violence. In all, 19 people were selected on Monday; six were added on Tuesday morning. The presiding judge, Arun Subramanian, hopes to choose 12 jurors and several alternates from a pool of 45.

Explosive Allegations

Diddy is charged with five criminal counts, including sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy, in connection with patterns of alleged abuse that prosecutors say go back more than two decades. The former Bad Boy Records honcho has been accused by prosecutors of organizing a "criminal enterprise," including sex trafficking and forced labor in addition to kidnapping, arson, and bribery.

Jordan has not been accused of any wrongdoing and remains uninvolved in the trial beyond the time his name was mentioned during jury selection.