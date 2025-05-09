With the federal sex trafficking trial of Sean "Diddy" Combs scheduled to start in Manhattan this week, some of the biggest names in the world of entertainment have surfaced in court filings and jury questionnaires, underscoring the wide-ranging nature of the case.

Prosecutors accuse Mr. Combs of setting up a prostitution ring that included a who's who of Hollywood stars.

Combs ran a criminal enterprise that was in business for more than 20 years, prosecutors said, forcing women into sex acts, hauling them across state lines, and using violence to quash anyone who refused.

Central to the case are testimonies from four women, including Combs' former partner Cassie Ventura, who accuse him of rape and abuse.

The trial opened jury selection on May 5 under U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian, with testimony expected to start the week of May 12.

Prosecutors say Combs ran "Freak Offs," elaborate, drug-fueled sex performances that were recorded and weaponized.

Evidence includes hotel logs, travel records, surveillance footage, and nearly 100 electronic devices seized from Combs' residences.

The defense maintains all acts were consensual and claims the case is opportunistic.

Judge Subramanian has already ruled that a 2016 surveillance video showing Combs assaulting Ventura is admissible.

Prosecutors also allege Combs used blackmail, violence, and bribery to control victims.

Among the celebrities mentioned in court materials or jury screening as per HNHH are:

Cassie Ventura

Former longtime partner of Combs and a central witness. She filed a civil lawsuit accusing Combs of rape and abuse during their decade-long relationship; the suit was settled.

Kid Cudi

Ventura's relationship with rapper Kid Cudi reportedly triggered Combs' anger. Prosecutors pointed to an incident where Cudi's car exploded in his driveway as part of an intimidation campaign allegedly orchestrated by Combs.

Ye (Kanye West)

Recently collaborated with Combs on a 2025 track that included what appeared to be a recorded jail call from Combs, stirring questions about Ye's involvement or allegiance.

Mike Myers

Surprisingly included in jury screening for a passing joke about Combs in an Austin Powers film; his relevance remains unclear.

Michelle Williams

The Destiny's Child singer was mentioned, but her connection has not been publicly clarified.

Michael B. Jordan

Reportedly dated Cassie in 2015, which allegedly upset Combs. Jordan is not expected to testify.

Dawn Richard

Former Danity Kane member who filed a lawsuit alleging sexual abuse by Combs during her time under his mentorship. Combs' team denies the allegations.

Dallas Austin

A music producer was once romantically linked to Combs' late ex, Kim Porter; he was mentioned in filings without allegations against him.

Lauren London

Received support from Combs after Nipsey Hussle's death; referenced for character context.

Laurieann Gibson

Collaborated with Combs on TV projects; mentioned in relation to his business activities but not accused of wrongdoing.

Harve Pierre

The longtime executive at Bad Boy Records may be a witness but has faced no charges.

The trial is a significant moment for Combs, whose career as a music mogul and businessman made him a global icon.

Prosecutors want to show a pattern of criminal conduct characterized by manipulation and abuse, while defense lawyers contend the accusations are unfounded.