Prince Andrew is back in the hot seat as U.S. authorities pore over what may be a "smoking gun" video linking the royal to Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking ring — a development that sources close to the Duke of York say he is "dreading."

RadarOnline. Com has since learned that the FBI is now sifting through tens of thousands of videos retrieved from Epstein's estates. Which, according to Florida AG Pam Bondi, may well have some well-heeled individuals doing dirty deeds.

One of those figures may be Prince Andrew, who Virginia Giuffre, a central accuser in the Epstein story, has said had sex with her when she was 17.

Giuffre, who died by suicide last month at age 41, said that Epstein trafficked her to Andrew three times, a set of allegations the prince has strongly denied.

Sources close to the probe say there is believed to be unaired footage and audio recordings that corroborate Giuffre's account.

"Andrew will be sweating over their release. If there's anything in there that involves him, it would pile more misery and humiliation on him," a source told RadarOnline.

Journalist Barry Levine, who wrote a biography about Epstein, said Giuffre provided him with previously unpublished details about her encounter with the prince.

Virginia talked about her alleged sexual abuse by Prince Andrew, much of which wasn't ever published. Levine said. She mentioned a specific personal detail.

It would be highly embarrassing for the Duke if it ever got out."

In the aftermath of Giuffre's death, the focus has shifted to the so-called "Epstein Files" — a catalogue of videos, documents, and digital evidence, which are claimed to contain damming implications for the establishment.

The material has been promised for public release by former President Donald J. Trump.

Any release of that footage could present a setback to Prince Andrew's attempts to rehabilitate his image and return to public life.

A lawyer representing Epstein's victims said the Duke's bid to return to royal duties "would have been upsetting for Virginia before her death.'

Palace sources say an emergency meeting at Buckingham Palace was convened on Friday night as the scandal brewed.

The meeting included King Charles, Prince William, top advisers, and palace legal counsel, according to reports. But Andrew wasn't invited.

"They didn't want Andrew anywhere near it," one insider said. "He's seen as toxic. They know involving him would make everything worse."

"William thinks they need to show humanity. Charles just wants it to disappear," the source said.

Giuffre had long called Andrew a "rich pedophile," a charge which has hung over the prince since he quit official duties in 2019 after a disastrous interview with the BBC.

It is not clear whether the FBI has footage of Prince Andrew. But with pressure being placed on it by both the public and legal activists, the royal family could find itself once more at the heart of a scandal it thought was finally behind it.