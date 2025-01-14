Keke Palmer is opening up about her tumultuous relationship with ex-boyfriend Darius Jackson in a cover story for The Cut. The 31-year-old actress and musician spoke about the turning point that led her to leave Jackson, following a series of events that began when he publicly criticized a dress she wore to an Usher concert on social media.

Allegations of domestic violence surfaced after their public fallout, and Palmer was granted a restraining order in 2024, claiming Jackson physically abused her multiple times during their two-year relationship. Reflecting on the experience and unwillingly becoming the face of domestic violence, she shared, "There's a sensationalization that happens with that word. But there really are often no other words to describe such a toxic dynamic."

Palmer admitted that she often justified Jackson's behavior due to her tendency to be a people-pleaser. "You can say, 'I know you're not like that,' or 'I know it's not like this,' or 'I know you're a good person deep down,'" Palmer said. "You can make so many excuses for behavior that could have stopped."

The birth of their son, Leo, in February 2023, was a pivotal moment for Palmer. She realized she needed to end the relationship "before it had the chance of becoming something that I had to survive."

While navigating the public fallout, Palmer struggled with how the media coverage of her personal life affected her professional image. "I hated it," she admitted. "It was my personal junk. It didn't deserve a place in the center of something that I worked very hard to make encouraging and empowering."

Despite the challenges, Palmer and Jackson have since reached a peaceful arrangement to co-parent their son. In her 2024 memoir, Master of Me: The Secret to Controlling Your Narrative, Palmer described the breakup as "the hardest thing I ever had to go through."