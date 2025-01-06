Keke Palmer was recently spotted letting loose at a lively gathering with her presumed ex-boyfriend Darius Jackson, with whom she shares her son Leo, months after she called her relationship with Jackson "unhappy and unhealthy."

On social media, fans and observers had mixed reactions to the clip, as Palmer danced with Jackson to Waka Flocka Flame's "O Let's Do it" (2010).

One commenter wrote, "Good to see Keke and Darius on good terms!" Others criticized the public's focus on the moment, with one user commenting, "Why is this on every blog? It was nothing."

"If someone abused me, I wouldn't wanna be near them 🤷🏾‍♂️ BD or not," another declared. "Keke can do no wrong in my eyes. Yall let that girl live. She pays her own bills and minds her own business," another fan penned in her defense.

During an interview with 'PEOPLE,' published on October 30, Palmer discussed how she overcame her relationship with Jackson and how their connection began.

She shared, "It was like, not only is this the person, but this is the time. It felt very spiritual for Darius and I." She revealed that both she and Jackson were experiencing loneliness when they met and found comfort together. Their son, Leo, was not a surprise but a deliberate decision. She stated, "Leo was very planned."

Troubles between the 31-year-old and Jackson became public in July 2023, when Jackson criticized Palmer's sheer outfit at an Usher concert via social media. "It's the outfit tho... you a mom," he wrote in a now-deleted tweet.

In November 2023, the True Jackson VP alum sought a temporary restraining order after claiming Jackson had physically assaulted her, including an incident where he allegedly tried to strangle her, which was reportedly captured on video. Jackson denied the allegations, countering with claims of abuse by Palmer, leading to a custody dispute over Leo. "It got so out of control. The only way I knew how to bring order was through the court."

In the clip, Palmer also locked lips with a woman.

Some fans noted the dynamics of women's friendships, with one post stating, "Women friendships are very different than men's... None of my business, but glad to see her having fun." Another user remarked, "It was grandma kiss."

Others speculated about the relationship between Palmer and Jackson. A skeptical commenter observed, "Didn't he apparently abuse her? Why go partying with him after all that?" Meanwhile, another defended Palmer's choice, saying, "She's doing whatever for her Baby Daddy. Go Keke! Now don't start crying afterwards, but do whatever it takes to get your family back."

In other Palmer news, the Chicago native is preparing for the release of her new movie opposite SZA, One Of Them Days.

The film, also starring Katt Williams, follows "two broke besties" who put themselves through the wringer to avoid eviction. The comedy is directed by Lawrence Lamont, produced by Insecure star Issa Rae via Hoorae Media, and written by Syreeta Singleton.

One Of Them Days hits theaters on January 17, 2025.