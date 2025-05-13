American Idol judge Carrie Underwood is facing backlash after making comments viewers called "tone-deaf" and "unfair" toward contestant Jamal Roberts during Monday's episode, as the Top 3 finalists were revealed.

Underwood, 42, who won Idol in 2005 and returned this season as a judge, replacing Katy Perry, drew criticism after addressing Roberts' first performance of Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell's "Ain't No Mountain High Enough," featured in Remember the Titans.

While fellow judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan gave the 27-year-old singer a standing ovation, Underwood remained seated and offered lukewarm feedback.

"Your voice is incredible," Underwood said. "I feel like you missed such an opportunity to move around and entertain. We are getting close to the end here, it is time to pull out all the stops. And we know you have that in you. So like pull us all in not just with your voice but everything else going on. Put 100% of yourself into it. Let's go."

Many fans took to social media to call out the remarks, especially noting that Roberts, the last Black contestant remaining, had delivered a vocally powerful performance.

"What kills me is Carrie telling Jamal he needs to move around but these others are staying in the same spot and not moving," user @lakenbriannaxo wrote on X.

Another viewer, @topfloordes, said, "Something about Carrie... I can't put my finger on it but she's not genuine and doesn't like soulful singers, she doesn't care for runs etc. She thinks country is the only genre out there."

Roberts followed up with a soulful rendition of "Beauty and the Beast," which again received strong praise from Richie and Bryan.

"Let's win this thing, baby! Let's win this thing!" Bryan exclaimed. Richie praised Roberts' ability to "Jamalerize" a song and called the performance "amazing."

Underwood, however, declined to comment on the second performance, telling her fellow judges to speak first.

While Roberts was voted through to the finale alongside Breanna Nix and John Foster, fan frustrations over Underwood's feedback continued into Tuesday morning.

"Carrie DEFINITELY DOES NOT LIKE JAMAL AT ALL, and she'll do ANYTHING TO SABOTAGE his win!" user @LadyKaija wrote. "I pray GOD shuts her down once n for all! Jamal is God's Property!"

Another user, @ButtaKupJ, added, "Dear Carrie, this is flat foot singing! He don't have to do flips! Shiiid you didn't do any when you was on the show. This man is sanging! Vote for Team Jamal Roberts #AmericanIdol."

Some even called for Underwood's removal from the judging panel. "Carrie can go ahead & sit next season out. I'm not feeling her," user @Gawjussraeee posted.

Despite the controversy, Roberts will perform in the American Idol Season 23 finale airing Sunday, May 18 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Neither Underwood nor representatives for American Idol have publicly responded to the criticism as of Tuesday morning.