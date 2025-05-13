Jelly Roll, the country-rap sensation, has once again captured the attention of his fans, this time with his striking weight loss.

The singer's transformation was the main topic of conversation after he posted a video promoting American Idol.

While the focus of the clip was to highlight the final five contestants, it was Jelly Roll's noticeably slimmer appearance that quickly stole the spotlight.

In the video, the 40-year-old artist praised the remaining contestants on American Idol, stating, "Each one has the potential to become a great artist. They all have compelling stories." However, fans on social media quickly turned their attention to his changed appearance.

"Mate that glow-up is amazing. Smashing it bro 💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻," one fan commented, while another added, "Gettin skinny bro. 🙌🙌🙌." Many others expressed similar admiration for his new look, with one fan writing, "You're looking thinner and thinner everyday!!! You look amazing!!!!❣️🙏."

Wearing a black shirt, a black ripped denim jacket, and a gold chain necklace, Jelly Roll's newfound confidence was evident.

His trimmed-down figure left fans buzzing. "I can't believe how much you've changed, you look so good," another fan remarked.

Jelly Roll's transformation has not gone unnoticed by fellow stars either.

In April, he appeared at Pat McAfee's Big Night AHT event, where his appearance sparked widespread commentary.

McAfee humorously pointed out the singer's weight loss, joking, "It looks like, uh, you lost a person. Congratulations!" Jelly Roll responded with a grin, revealing he had shed a remarkable 183 pounds, dropping from 540 to 357.

"I'm gonna lose another 100 pounds and go skydiving with my wife in Sweden, baby!" Jelly Roll screamed over a cheering crowd.

Overwhelming Support

The support from both fans and McAfee was overwhelming.

McAfee, a renowned sports analyst, shared a heartfelt message, expressing his admiration for the country-rap star's journey. "Well, we're all proud of you. We need you to survive, brother, you're one of the good ones," McAfee said.

In addition to the buzz surrounding Jelly Roll's physical transformation, the singer's commitment to a healthier lifestyle continues to inspire his followers.

His Battle with The Bulge has been a great topic of public conversation since he publicly committed to a healthier lifestyle on his 2024 Beautifully Broken Tour.

The musician credited his new, thinner look to exercise, eating healthily, and overcoming his addiction to food.

"I feel really good," Jelly Roll said about his progress. "The battle was with the food addiction, changing the way I've looked at food for the last 39 years."

He also emphasized his avoidance of shortcuts like Ozempic, a medication for weight loss, citing concerns about its side effects.

Fans are inspired not only by Jelly Roll's transformation but also by his openness to the challenges he's faced. His journey has become a source of motivation for many who are also striving to make healthier lifestyle changes.

Jelly Roll's weight loss is not the only evidence of his change; he also recently appeared in a commercial for Zevia, a sugar-free soda brand, and fans had a lot of positive things to say about his much slimmer appearance.

The commercial shows Jelly Roll walking into a gas station like he owns the place and having fun with it, backed by the tagline "Sweet authenticity."

Now that he's lost so much weight, Jelly Roll has his sights set on his final goal of being on the cover of Men's Health by March 2026.

For the artist, this is more than just skin-deep but a way to show others that change is possible with a bit of elbow grease and willpower.

Jelly Roll's story is a story of overcoming struggle, and his fans are proud to be a part of the journey.

With what he has lined up next and his enthusiastic focus on his health and fitness, it's undeniable that the country-rap artist isn't just making a name for himself with his music, but with his mind-blowing physical and emotional overhaul, too.