Just days after Taylor Swift publicly denied any involvement in casting or creative decisions for the upcoming film "It Ends with Us," resurfaced interviews of Blake Lively and fellow cast members suggest otherwise, prompting a wave of online speculation and fan backlash.

According to Daily Mail UK, clips circulating on social media show Lively, 37, repeatedly crediting Swift as an integral part of her experience making the film, which centers on a romantic relationship plagued by domestic violence.

During a Q&A session at a New York screening last year, the Gossip Girl alum described Swift as being with her "the whole time."

"She really lived this with me," Lively said, praising Swift as "a person who shows up for you."

In an August 2024 interview on CBS Mornings with Gayle King, Lively reiterated the sentiment, stating Swift was involved in decisions related to the film's trailer, which famously features Swift's haunting track My Tears Ricochet.

"We worked really closely on the trailer and went back and forth," she said, adding that Swift's music brought a level of emotional depth to the film they didn't anticipate achieving on a limited budget.

Contradicting Swift's team's recent claim that she had "no involvement beyond licensing a song," actress Isabela Ferrer, who plays young Lily Bloom, said in an interview with Extra last August that Swift had influenced her casting.

"I don't even know if I'm meant to be saying it," Ferrer admitted. "But yeah, she was a helpful part of the process."

Director and co-star Justin Baldoni later confirmed Ferrer's account, telling Access Hollywood that Swift had viewed the audition tape alongside Lively. "They were both like: 'Yes, her.' That's a true story," Baldoni said.

The discrepancy between Swift's recent statement and the cast's past comments has sparked widespread debate online, with fans questioning whether Swift's downplaying of her involvement was an effort to distance herself from the film's controversial themes or creative direction.

Representatives for Lively, Baldoni, and Ferrer have not yet responded to requests for comment.

Lively's Lawyers Demand Justin Baldoni to Surrender Financial Records

In the latest twist in the "It Ends with Us" controversy, Blake Lively's legal team has reportedly filed a motion demanding that co-star Justin Baldoni, Wayfarer Studios, and other involved parties turn over detailed financial records related to the film's ongoing legal disputes.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, Lively's attorneys argue that if the opposing side intends to seek a staggering $400 million in damages, they must first provide a breakdown substantiating that figure. The request was formally submitted to the judge on Friday, as part of an ongoing battle over transparency in the case.

Lively's team claims they've made multiple prior attempts to obtain the financial documentation, but have been met with resistance. During a recent legal conference between both parties' counsels, representatives for Baldoni allegedly agreed only to release "non-privileged documents concerning their damages"—falling short of what Lively's attorneys say is necessary to understand the true financial scope of the claim.

The motion argues that Baldoni and Wayfarer Studios should be required to clearly demonstrate how they calculated the $400 million figure, particularly given the film's modest production budget.