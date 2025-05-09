Christine Ouzounian, the former nanny once at the center of high-profile marriage scandals involving Ben Affleck and Tom Brady, has reemerged with a markedly different life.

Now 38, Ouzounian works as a National Account Manager for Commonwealth Land Title Company, a real estate services firm.

According to her company profile, she provides title and escrow services to commercial brokers, lenders, and developers across local and national markets.

Ouzounian became a tabloid fixture in 2015 after rumors swirled that she had a romantic relationship with actor Ben Affleck, who was then 42 and newly separated from actress Jennifer Garner.

Ouzounian had been employed as a nanny for the couple's three children — Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel — before she was dismissed from her role.

While Affleck denied the allegations at the time, telling MailOnline through a representative that "It's garbage," sources close to Ouzounian maintained she believed she was "in love" with Affleck and considered it a "relationship," People reported in 2015.

Later that same summer, Ouzounian caused another media stir when a photo surfaced of her aboard Tom Brady's private jet, wearing the NFL star's four Super Bowl rings.

The photo, reportedly taken in June 2015, emerged just days after Affleck and Garner publicly announced their divorce.

According to Us Weekly, the jet trip to Las Vegas — reportedly for a charity poker tournament — sparked tension between Brady and then-wife Gisele Bündchen, who allegedly "threatened divorce."

The photo became a symbol of the controversy surrounding Ouzounian's brief but intense time in the spotlight.

Christine Ouzounian Now

Despite the media firestorm, Ouzounian has since moved on from Hollywood notoriety.

Her biography on Commonwealth Land Title's website describes her as "driven, positive, personable and relatable," and states she brings "a background in real estate and many years of success working to meet and exceed her clients' expectations."

She holds a bachelor's degree in Communication with an emphasis in Interpersonal Relations from Arizona State University.

Her listed hobbies include playing golf, deep-sea fishing, and spending time with friends and family.

Earlier this year, Ouzounian filed for a restraining order against a man she alleged was harassing her, according to court documents obtained by TMZ.

She claimed he sent her repeated voicemails and texts, acted "erratically" at a work conference, and grabbed her wrist "so hard that it was sore for days after."

Ouzounian said she blocked him and demanded he stop contacting her.

The one-time nanny, who briefly became a central figure in the unraveling of two celebrity marriages, now appears to be keeping a low profile and focusing on her corporate career.

Affleck, now 52, shares custody of his three children with Garner, 53.

He later married singer and actress Jennifer Lopez in 2022. The couple finalized their divorce in January 2025, following Lopez's filing in August 2024.

Brady and Bündchen finalized their divorce in 2022 after 13 years of marriage.