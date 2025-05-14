Hollywood star Tom Hardy reveals he's facing tough health challenges from years of demanding roles in action films.

Tom Hardy, known for his intense roles in "The Dark Knight Rises and Inception," says his body is "falling to bits" now that he's 47.

In a recent interview with Esquire, the actor shared how decades of stunts and physical training have left him with lasting injuries.

"I've had two knee surgeries now, my disc's herniated in my back, I've got sciatica as well," Hardy said.

According to NME, he also mentioned dealing with plantar fasciitis — a painful foot condition — and a pulled tendon in his hip. "It's like, it's all falling to bits now, and it's not going to get better," he admitted.

The British actor, who often performs his own stunts, added that even simple things can feel off now. "I got dizzy today," he said during the interview.

"I took a Sudafed and it's starting to work, but you know when you feel not right, and you can't tell someone you don't feel right?"

Tom Hardy Eyes Stem Cell Treatment After Years of Injuries

Despite the growing list of injuries, Hardy is still open to medical help. When asked if he would consider stem cell treatment, he responded, "Probably, yeah," explaining he would take advice if it seemed like the right choice.

He also shared interest in trying homeopathic remedies, including custom-made tinctures, PageSix said.

Even with the pain, Hardy hasn't stepped away from staying active. He continues to train in Brazilian jiu-jitsu — a martial art focused on self-defense and submission.

"It's a submission sport," he explained. "They submit to defeat, or you choke them... Once you isolate a limb — an arm or a leg — and put pressure through the joint... it's done. Only your ego will take you any further."

Hardy has earned his purple belt in the sport and says the practice taught him humility. "You're not winning anything. It's very humiliating, in the right way," he said, reflecting on the early stages of training.

The action star's honesty shines a light on the physical toll that years of performing dangerous scenes can take — even for the toughest movie heroes. As Hardy put it plainly, "It's not going to get better."