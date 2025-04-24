JoJo Siwa has announced that she no longer identifies as a lesbian, adding that she came to this realization during her time in "Celebrity Big Brother UK."

The 21-year-old performer, who first came out as a lesbian in 2021, shared her updated perspective on her sexuality after weeks of close interactions with fellow housemate Chris Hughes, a former Love Island contestant. Siwa's revelation came during a private conversation with Danny Beard, a non-binary drag performer and winner of RuPaul's Drag Race UK. She explained that her experience in the Big Brother house led her to reconsider her identity.

"I've always told myself I'm a lesbian, but I think you — I think being here, I've realized, 'Oh no, I'm not a lesbian, I'm queer,'" she told Danny Beard. "I think that's really cool. I'm switching letters!"

Siwa's announcement comes amid her visible closeness with Hughes on the show. The pair have been seen sharing affectionate moments, including cuddling in bed and playful banter. While some viewers have wondered if their bond is purely platonic, others have pointed to Hughes' flirtatious comments, such as offering to father Siwa's children and joking about romantic moments.

Despite their growing friendship, Siwa is currently in a relationship with Kath Ebbs, a 27-year-old actor and LGBTQ+ advocate who identifies as non-binary. That said, it is worth noting that Ebbs' social media activity reduced amid Siwa and Hughes' onscreen intimacy.

Siwa's journey inside the house was initially marked by tension, especially after actor Mickey Rourke questioned her attraction to boys and girls. When Siwa answered she was attracted to girls, Rourke claimed she would not be "gay anymore" if they stayed in the house longer than four days and also expressed his intention to "vote the lesbian out real quick."

Rourke was called to the Diary Room and issued a formal warning by the show's producers. However, he later engaged in inappropriate conduct with another contestant, which led to his removal.