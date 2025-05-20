A new documentary, "TRAPPED: What Is Happening to Wendy Williams?," which premiered May 19 on the ID Channel, sheds light on a key moment in Wendy Williams' life that led to increased restrictions at her care facility.

The former talk show host, 60, currently lives on a secure floor of a New York City assisted living center under guardianship. Investigative journalist Diane Dimond shared that the rules weren't always as strict as they seem.

"Wendy was on the third floor in this care unit, where she has access to the hallways, to the elevators," Dimond said.

According to People, on Williams' birthday, she took the elevator to the rooftop bar, where she drank several alcoholic beverages. "She will admit to you that she got drunk, she had a relapse," Dimond added.

As a result, Williams was moved to a more restrictive floor, a memory care unit on the fifth floor, where she is locked in 24/7 unless her guardian permits outings.

She currently has access to a private room that includes a bathroom and a TV. This change was meant to better protect her health and safety.

Williams was placed under guardianship in 2022 after health concerns became public.Though diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia (FTD), she denies having dementia and insists she remains sober.

In a March interview on The View, she said, "I am easily going on with my life, alcohol-free."

Williams' Guardian Seeks Fresh Medical Evaluations Amid Concerns

The documentary also discusses the ongoing debate over Williams' diagnosis. Some doctors, like brain disorder expert Daniel Amen, suggest that alcohol-induced dementia might explain her symptoms.

"Alcohol is one of the main causes of cognitive decline and dementia," Amen said. "I believe alcoholic dementia is the second most common cause."

Since 2025, Williams' guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, has sought new medical evaluations to better understand Williams' condition.

Morrissey's court filing stressed the need for expert testing and warned against speculation in media. However, Williams has reportedly declined some testing, though she denies knowing about these refusals.

The "TRAPPED" documentary aims to offer a new perspective on Williams' health and guardianship.

It also highlights the #FreeWendy movement, where fans and loved ones push for her release from guardianship so she can regain control over her life, USA Today said.

Williams' story has drawn widespread attention, partly because of her openness about health struggles and personal challenges.

The documentary promises to explore not only her health but also other issues, such as past controversies and her fight to end the guardianship.