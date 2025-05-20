In a heartfelt appearance on the "Armchair Expert" podcast, actress Michelle Williams opened up about her late ex-partner, Heath Ledger, calling him "so special" as she remembered their time together and the lasting legacy he left behind.

Williams, 44, spoke softly and emotionally during her chat with hosts Dax Shepard and Monica Padman.

When Shepard brought up Ledger, who died in 2008 at the age of 28 from an accidental overdose, Williams responded in a whisper, repeating the words, "so special," as she reflected on his life and impact.

Ledger and Williams met in 2004 on the set of "Brokeback Mountain" and welcomed their daughter, Matilda, in October 2005.

According to PageSix ,though the couple ended their relationship in 2007, Williams still feels his presence through their daughter. "Thank God there's Matilda," she said, her voice filled with emotion.

Shepard, who briefly knew Ledger, also shared his memories. "I don't know that I've ever fallen in love with somebody so quickly," he said. "He was one of the most special boys I've ever met... I could feel the weight of the world on him in a very special way that kind of broke my heart."

Williams Shares Rare Insight Into Life With Heath Ledger and Raising Matilda

Williams agreed with Shepard's thoughts, saying Ledger had "an incredible sensitivity" and a heart that "leaked out everywhere." Their daughter Matilda, now 19, has become a reminder of the love and life they once shared.

On the podcast, Williams also reflected on becoming a young mother. "We had a baby," she said. "Maybe it's a good thing being young—you don't have so much life experience, so you just go with the flow."

Since Ledger's passing, Williams has kept her family life private. However, she once revealed that actor Jeremy Strong stepped in to support Matilda after Ledger's death, DailyMail said.

In a 2022 interview, she said Strong helped Matilda through her grief by using play and silliness. "[She] was changed by [his] ability to play as though his life depended on it, because hers did."

Now a mother of four, Williams has since married director Thomas Kail. The couple wed in 2020 and share three children together, including their newest addition born earlier this year.