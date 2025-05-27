Olympian medalist Mary Lou Retton, once hailed as "America's Sweetheart" for her groundbreaking gymnastics achievements, is facing a challenging chapter in her life, after she was arrested in Marion County, West Virginia, on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, controlled substances, or drugs.

Court records revealed today, May 27, indicate that Retton was observed driving erratically in her Porsche, leading to a police stop where officers noted signs of impairment, including slurred speech and the presence of an open container of wine in the vehicle. She reportedly refused a breathalyzer test and was released later that day after posting a $1,500 bond .

This incident adds to a series of personal challenges Retton has faced in recent years. In October 2023, she was hospitalized with a rare and severe form of pneumonia that left her in the ICU, unable to breathe on her own. The illness was so critical that her family initiated a crowdfunding campaign to cover medical expenses, raising nearly $500,000 due to her lack of health insurance .

The former athlete later described the experience as life-altering, noting that she continues to suffer from long-term lung damage and requires daily oxygen support .

Retton's health struggles have significantly impacted her post-retirement life. In interviews, she has expressed frustration over her prolonged recovery and the limitations it has imposed on her career and daily activities.

Despite these challenges, she feels "grateful for the support she received during her illness," attributing her survival to the prayers and generosity of fans and loved ones, she told Entertainment Tonight.

Mary Lou Retton has remained silent regarding the arrest.