Hold onto your cowboy hats, y'all! Country music heartthrob Zac Brown and jewelry mogul Kendra Scott have officially stepped into the spotlight as a couple, making their red carpet debut at the 2025 American Music Awards (AMAs) in Las Vegas.

Introduced by a mutual friend, the 46-year-old Zac Brown Band frontman and the 51-year-old founder of Kendra Scott, LLC, have been quietly dating for several months. A source close to the couple revealed, "They are totally in love. They've been together for several months now and have become completely inseparable," a source couple to the lovebirds told People.

Their shared passion for philanthropy is one of the many things that bind them. Brown's nonprofit, Camp Southern Ground, supports veterans and children, while Scott's Kendra Scott Foundation focuses on education for women and youth.

Red Carpet Romance

At the AMAs, Scott dazzled in a shimmering silver gown, perfectly complemented by her own jewelry designs, while Brown looked dapper in a classic black suit and his signature wide-brimmed hat. The couple's affectionate poses and radiant smiles stole the show, making them the talk of the evening.

While they chose not to talk to the press, both posted photos of the evening on Instagram. "Hit the @amas red carpet with the best date by my side. Ready to soak it all in and have some fun tonight!," wrote Scott. Zac Brown echoed her sentiments with a similar post, highlighting their shared enthusiasm for the evening .

Past Loves and New Beginnings

Brown's romantic history includes a 12-year marriage to Shelly Brown, with whom he shares five children. The couple divorced in 2018. He later married model and actress Kelly Yazdi in 2023, but the union lasted only four months, ending in a contentious divorce that included legal disputes over social media posts.

Scott, on the other hand, has been married three times. She shares two children with her first husband, John Scott, and one child with her second husband, Matt Davis. She married her third husband, Thomas Evans, in 2022, but details about their separation remain private.

With their red carpet debut, Brown and Scott have signaled a new chapter in their lives, blending their worlds of country music and high fashion. Their shared values, mutual respect, and undeniable chemistry suggest that this romance is more than just a fleeting fling.