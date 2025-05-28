Meghan Markle reportedly lost a high-profile British Vogue feature after clashing with editors over creative control, with sources alleging that Anna Wintour ultimately pulled the plug on the story and blacklisted the Duchess of Sussex from future covers.

According to a report by The Daily Mail, Markle's team allegedly attempted to "micromanage" the editorial process of a 2022 profile related to her appearance at the One Young World Summit in Manchester. The 43-year-old reportedly requested full control over various elements of the magazine piece, including the writer, photographer, final edit, photos, and cover lines.

A source familiar with the matter claimed that Markle's detailed demands were perceived as excessive by the magazine's editorial leadership.

"Her level of desire for detail and control on the media is almost like Beyoncé level... but she's not Beyoncé," the insider told the outlet.

The source said that Wintour, Vogue's influential editor-in-chief since 1988, took swift action upon learning of the situation.

"Anna heard about it and just like banned her and said: 'That's it. We don't want to do this,'" the source added. "And so she didn't get the cover, and I guess she didn't even get the story."

Friendship Reportedly Fractured

The fallout allegedly extended beyond Wintour's decision, as it was said to have caused a rift between Markle and Edward Enninful, then-editor of British Vogue.

"[Edward] probably agreed with Anna that you don't get to call the shots on who's on the cover. That's absolutely an editor's decision," the insider said.

Markle was reportedly pushing for the story to appear on the front cover, even though Enninful had already committed that issue to supermodel Linda Evangelista. Meanwhile, Wintour had allegedly chosen Serena Williams—Markle's close friend—for the US Vogue cover around the same time.

Previous reports suggested that Markle hoped to make Vogue history by appearing on the UK and US editions simultaneously, a feat previously achieved only by Adele in November 2021.

Wintour, known for her perfectionism and tight editorial control, reportedly offered to style Adele for the Grammys following her dual-cover appearance.

Markle and Enninful, once friendly, are said to no longer be on speaking terms.