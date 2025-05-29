Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs is making headlines after being spotted chatting with several women on a yacht off the coast of Miami, while his rumored girlfriend, Cardi B, was reportedly on the same boat.

In a video circulating on social media, Diggs appears to be engaged in conversation with a group of women who refer to him as "daddy."

Cardi B's new boyfriend, NFL star Stefon Diggs, is going viral for flirting with other women on the same boat Cardi B was on 👀 pic.twitter.com/yQVyEh4Pip — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) May 27, 2025

The brief clip, which has since gone viral, does not include audio of what Diggs is saying, leaving room for speculation about the nature of the interaction.

The incident has ignited mixed reactions online.

One user on X, formerly known as Twitter, joked, "She really thought she was getting better with Athletic Offset?"

Another wrote, "They definitely got to have an WIDE OPEN Relationship cause this is crazy right off."

Some fans came to Diggs' and Cardi's defense, suggesting the moment wasn't as scandalous as it seemed.

"Nothing flirtatious about this. Yall looking to cause trouble where it's not," one user wrote. Another added, "Cardi was probably the one recording this video lol."

Diggs and Cardi B, born Belcalis Almánzar, have been rumored to be romantically involved since late 2024, following the rapper's divorce from Migos member Offset.

While neither party has publicly confirmed the relationship, the two have been seen together at several high-profile events, including courtside at Game Four of the Eastern Conference Semifinals between the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden earlier this month.

Despite speculation, it remains unclear whether the two are officially a couple or whether the yacht interaction will have any effect on their relationship.

In other news, Cardi B is continuing work on her long-anticipated sophomore album. Speaking with Billboard in April, she described the project as "messy" and "unexpected."

"I feel like my album is messy, she's a messy queen," she said. "I feel like it's unexpected, and I feel like it's something that's really not out right now [...]

There's gonna be things that people do expect from me, and then there's gonna be things that are not expected from me.

Like, it's a lot of lover girl things too on my album [...] I've been heartbroken, and then I've been loving again, and then I'm exploring again."

As for a release date, Cardi recently addressed delays on a livestream.

"Right now it's really really really not my fault," she said, according to The Jasmine Brand. "Well it kind of is, but it's kind of not ... I'm trying to get everything at the same time. This bundle sh*t be annoying, I'm not even gonna lie."

Diggs has not publicly commented on the yacht video or the online speculation surrounding it.