More than two dozen members of the original Broadway cast of "Hamilton" will reunite for a special performance at the 78th Annual Tony Awards on June 8 to celebrate the groundbreaking musical's 10th anniversary.

The reunion will feature creator Lin-Manuel Miranda and other key members from the original cast, including Leslie Odom Jr., Phillipa Soo, Daveed Diggs, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Christopher Jackson, Jonathan Groff, and Ariana DeBose. Other performers are also joining the anniversary celebration, including Carleigh Bettiol, Andrew Chappelle, Alysha Deslorieux, Sydney James Harcourt, Neil Haskell, Sasha Hutchings, Thayne Jasperson, Jasmine Cephas Jones, and others.

The cast members will broadcast the ceremony live from Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan starting at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, with streaming available on Paramount+. Tony, Emmy and Grammy-winning performer Cynthia Erivo will host the awards show.

The musical originally opened on Broadway at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on Aug. 6, 2015, after premiering off-Broadway at The Public Theater on Feb. 17, 2015. "Hamilton" quickly became a cultural phenomenon, blending hip-hop, R&B, and traditional musical theater to tell the story of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton through a diverse cast.

At the 2016 Tony Awards, "Hamilton" achieved a record-breaking milestone with 16 nominations and won 11 awards, including Best Musical. The production also earned a Grammy Award, an Olivier Award, and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. Most recently, its original Broadway cast recording made history by becoming the first Broadway album to achieve diamond certification from the Recording Industry Association of America.

No announcement was made about which song the original cast members will sing at the event. During their 2016 Tony Awards appearance, the cast delivered a mashup of "History Has Its Eyes on You" and "Yorktown (The World Turned Upside Down)" before concluding with "The Schuyler Sisters."

The reunion announcement coincides with Odom Jr.'s return to the Broadway production, where he will reprise his Tony-winning role as Aaron Burr for a 12-week engagement beginning Sept. 9 and running through Nov. 23.

"Returning to Hamilton is a deeply meaningful homecoming," Odom Jr. stated. "I'm so grateful for the chance to step back into the room — especially during this anniversary moment — and to revisit this brilliant piece that forever changed my life and the lives of so many."

The Tony Awards pre-show will be hosted by Darren Criss and Renée Elise Goldsberry, streaming on Pluto TV starting at 6:40 p.m. ET.