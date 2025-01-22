Broadway powerhouse Lin-Manuel Miranda's hopes of appearing in the "Wicked" film adaptation were ultimately turned down, director Jon M. Chu revealed in recent commentary about the movie's production.

Speaking to 'Variety', Chu revealed that he the "Hamilton" creator and star, who previously worked with Chu on the 2021 film adaptation of "In the Heights," actively campaigned to appear in the film with a cameo.

Miranda wanted to secure the role of the Munchkin who asks Glinda (Ariana Grande) the memorable question, "Is it true you were her friend?", speaking of Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo).

Despite Miranda's enthusiasm and multiple calls to the director about the role, Chu decided against the cameo, believing it would pull viewers out of the story.

"I got many calls from Lin. He might have even tweeted about it," Chu shared, adding with a laugh, "Sorry, Lin!" The director explained that while Miranda's star power was undeniable, his appearance would have been "too distracting" for audiences.

While Miranda's cameo didn't make the cut, other Broadway veterans did secure spots in the film, including original "Wicked" stars Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth, who appear in special roles during the movie's Emerald City sequence.

Both can be seen dancing and singing together ahead of Glinda and Elphaba's journey to meet the "Wizard" of Oz (Jeff Goldblum).

The film features numerous other easter eggs and cameos that pay homage to the musical's theatrical roots.

However, Miranda simply didn't end up securing a part in the film, despite his friendship with Chu.